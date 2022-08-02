North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.

The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.

In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.

She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.

North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding plenty of glitter.

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul fully committed to the character, donning a blue denim jacket and posing in her new look at the end of the video.

The clip was shared on Kardashian and North’s shared TikTok account, which has more than seven million followers.

Minion makeup has swept through the video sharing platform, with thousands of users posting videos of themselves being turned into the funny yellow creatures.

The characters first became popularised in the 2010 animated film Despicable Me, which starred Steve Carrell as the main character, Gru.

Other celebrities have also tried their hand at the Minion makeup trend, including JoJo Siwa, who went the extra mile by covering her face in black, white and yellow crystals.

Kardashian and North launched their joint TikTok account in November 2021.

In February this year, Kardashian was criticised by her ex-husband Kanye, as he claimed that North was on TikTok “against [his] will”.

The Kardashians star later responded to Kanye’s “constant attacks” on her during their divorce proceedings were “more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.