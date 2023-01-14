Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Merson has claimed he was once turned down by his “celebrity crush” Kylie Minogue.

In a new interview, the Sky Sports football pundit – who began his career at Arsenal – was asked who is celebrity crush is.

In response, Merson, 54, told The Guardian: “Years ago, I was at the Brit awards and asked Kylie Minogue out.

“She said no,” he added.

Merson is currently married to Kate Merson, his third wife. He became a father for the eighth time in January 2021, when she gave birth to their third child together.

Prior to his marriage with Kate in 2016, Merson was married to Louise Bache. The former couple share twin girls.

The ex-footballer also shares three children with his first wife Lorraine.

During his conversation with The Guardian, Merson also briefly spoke about his past struggles with drug, gambling, and alcohol addiction, adding that “going back” to it was his greatest fear.

Merson is an ambassador for Recoverlution, an online platform for people in recovery.

Elsewhere, Merson said eating a “whole tub” of Ben & Jerry’s is his guiltiest pleasure, adding: “That’s the addict in me”.

When asked what the most expensive thing he’s ever bought, aside from property, Merson replied: “Thirty-odd years ago I bought a black pinstripe suit which I thought was £900. But when I went to pay that was just the jacket – the trousers and waistcoat were extra.

“I didn’t have the balls to put anything back. I dread to think how much it cost me in the end.”