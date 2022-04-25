Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson exchange wedding vows after eight-year engagement

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have exchanged vows more than eight years after getting engaged.

Gretzky, 33, the eldest daughter of Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson, 37, a pro golfer, said “I do” during a wedding ceremony in front of family and friends on the grounds of luxury Tennessee resort Blackberry Farm on 23 April, according to E! News.

For the occasion, the bride wore a wedding gown designed by Vera Wang, according to People, which notes that the model shared praise for the designer on social media ahead of the ceremony. “Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen and friend @verawang thank you,” Gretzky wrote on Instagram in April 2021, alongside a photo of the pair.

Ahead of the ceremony, Gretzky’s mother Janet shared a photo of Wayne dressed in a tuxedo on Instagram, where she wrote: “Wayne waiting for his little girl to appear for her and Dustin’s big day, which happens to be the same day that his own parents married.”

On Gretzky’s own Instagram, she has shared additional details from the occasion, such as an Instagram Story photo of what appears to show the place settings at the ceremony.

The model also shared a photo of an ice cream sundae, as well as a video of Kid Rock playing in front of a canopy of white flowers and the caption: “You are the joy of my life @djohnsonpga. Thank you @kidrock.”

In a highlights reel on her Instagram, the bride included photos of her pre-wedding outfit, which consisted of jean shorts and a pair of rhinestone encrusted cowboy boots.

Paulina Gretzky shares pre-wedding look before nuptials (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

Paulina Gretzky shares behind-the-scenes photos from wedding to Dustin Johnson (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

Paulina Gretzky shares praise for Kid Rock performance during wedding (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

Paulina Gretzky shares behind-the-scenes look at wedding to Dustin Johnson (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky )

She also shared photos of cookies depicting herself and Johnson, and a behind-the-scenes photo of her makeup being applied by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. In the highlights reel, Gretzky included photos of what appears to be the couple’s rehearsal dinner as well, and of another wedding outfit, which consisted of a rhinestone-bedazzled white suit jacket.

Paulina Gretzky shares cookies from wedding to Dustin Johnson (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

Paulina Gretzky shares behind-the-scenes look at wedding weekend makeup (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

Paulina Gretzky shares photo of white suit jacket she wore during wedding weekend (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

The 33 year old also shared a photo of a note written by Dustin a day before their wedding, which read: “Paulina, you are the love of my life. I’m counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. XO, Dustin.”

Paulina Gretzky shares photo of handwritten note from now-husband Dustin Johnson (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky)

The couple, who share sons Tatum, seven, and River, four, announced their engagement in August 2013 after reportedly meeting at a dinner hosted by Gretzky’s parents.

Paulina Gretzky shares a photo of herself and her son during wedding to Dustin Johnson (Instagram / Paulina Gretzky )

“We were friends for a long time before we started dating,” the pro golfer previously told ET Canada.

As for why the couple decided to have a lengthy engagement, Gretzky said during an appearance on the Pillows & Beer podcast in May 2021 that she wanted to do things her “own way,” according to People.

“I just did things my own way, I just didn’t want to listen to how everyone else viewed things,” she said. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that’s ever happened to us happen so quickly.”