Watch as thousands gather for huge Pride parade in Sao Paulo

Watch as thousands of people gather for Sao Paolo's iconic Pride parade on Sunday, 11 June.

The celebration took place annually in the Brazilian city since 1997 in Avenida Paulista, apart from in 2020 and 2021 when it was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of the largest Pride events in the world; three million people were estimated to have attended in 2019.

Sao Paolo pride is celebrated over five days with the parade as the main attraction.

The parade route was along Rua da Consolacao, to Praca Rooselvelt, where the party continued late into the night.

Floats called trio eletricos dazzled spectators on the streets of the city.

Last year's event saw several hundred thousand Brazilians march through Sao Paolo.

It was held under the slogan "Vote With Pride," in reference to the presidential election which later took place in October.

Revellers held signs aloft and shouted calling for then-president Jair Bolsonaro to leave office.

Bolsonaro later lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.