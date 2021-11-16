Princess Charlene of Monaco will not take part in any upcoming public appearances, with the palace explaining that the royal will resume public duties after a period of “calm and rest”.

The royal, 43, returned to Monaco last week after an extended stay in South Africa, where she had undergone various medical procedures to address multiple health concerns over the last few months.

Following her return, the palace revealed that Princess Charlene, who cancelled her scheduled appearance at Monaco’s National Day on Friday, would resume public duties only once her health allowed it, according to Reuters.

“A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the palace said. “Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks.”

The palace also noted that the princess needed time to recover, as she is experiencing a state of “profound general fatigue”.

More follows…