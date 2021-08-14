Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas express gratitude after India Covid fundraiser raises more than $3m

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have thanked fans after they helped raise more than $3million to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, Chopra announced that she had created a fundraiser in partnership with GiveIndia to raise money for her home country as it battled a second wave of the virus.

“India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale,” Chopra captioned a video explaining the situation. “I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organisation on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference.”

On Friday, Chopra revealed on social media that the fundraiser had successfully raised nearly $3.5m, which has helped provide the country with medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, as well as ration kits for those in need and for families whose children suffer from cancer.

The money will also help increase vaccination numbers in the country, with a graphic posted by Chopra noting that a portion of the funds will go towards providing workforce support at vaccination centres in the country.

“We did it together… for India. Thank you,” Chopra captioned a post on Twitter.

The White Tiger actor, and her husband also expressed their gratitude in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, in which Chopra revealed that more than 15,000 people donated to the fundraiser.

“When India needed you, you came through. Over 15,000 of you from across the world came together to help India through one of its biggest humanitarian crises and fight the second deadly wave of Covid-19 virus,” Chopra said.

Jonas then praised “humanity” for coming together to raise money to help India fight the virus.

“These were strangers who you’ve never met, people you never knew, but that didn’t stop you. Your love and support transcended borders and proved once again that humanity is our strongest asset,” the Jonas Brothers singer said.

The video also saw Chopra thank all those who supported the cause, with the actor claiming that the fundraiser made a “big difference”.

According to Jonas, the fundraiser had been created with an initial goal of raising $1m, with the singer then revealing that it had successfully raised more than $3m.

“So, to each one of you who supported our fundraiser, know that someone, somewhere, gets to hug their loved one again because of you,” Chopra concluded.

Jonas also shared the video to his own Instagram, where fans praised the couple for their efforts.

“Thank you guys. Nick and Priyanka, you’re doing the entire world such a big favour,” one person commented, while another said: “So proud of you two.”