A Maryland-based teenager has offered to donate her opulent prom dress to ‘a girl in need’ in a tweet which has since gone viral.

Mika Riddick had been reminiscing over her prom in 2016 and decided to donate her dress - which she hadn’t worn since - to someone in her local area and has subsequently inspired many others to do the same.

“HI, I’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress,” the 19-year-old student writes, extending the offer to anyone in her local area.

“I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well," she added.

Riddick’s tweet has since been liked nearly 28,000 times and retweeted by more than 10,500 users.

The generous teen, who works at a local bank in Glen Burnie, Maryland, revealed that she decided to donate her prom dress because she knows so many young women who are struggling financially.

“They’re paying a thousand college fees or maybe working overtime to give their paychecks to their families,” she told BuzzFeed.

“These are all the things I’ve witnessed young women go through while I was in school."

Responses flooded in shortly after Riddick posted the tweet, not only from girls saying they were interested in taking her up on her offer, but from thousands praising the teen for her kindness.

“Such a sweet gesture. You’re really gonna make somebody’s night! You’re doing great sis!!” wrote one user.

“This is so sweet,” added another, “I strongly admire how you and some of the people commenting are helping each other out. Made my day.”

Riddick has since confirmed that the dress has been lent to a local girl who came to her house to try it on with her mother; she will wear it to her prom on April 28.

Riddick's generosity has inspired a slew of other young women to follow suit, offering to lend out gowns they’ve worn for special occasions to those "in need" on Twitter.

“Ugh this is soooo nice. I also have three dresses I’m willing to let a lady who is in need use for a night! I may or may not be able to provide shoes! But I can provide you a beat face by yours truly @KiyaShaco✨ DM ME,” one person wrote alongside pictures of herself wearing the dresses.

“I wanna joinnnnnnn! I have a prom dress I’m willing to give away for free size 14 dm if interested!” added another.

Commenting on the responses, Riddick said: “Seeing others become selfless makes me feel warm.

“We need more of that in today’s society.”