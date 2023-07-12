Reese Witherspoon speaks on ‘speculation’ surrounding Jim Toth divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon has broken her silence on her divorce from Jim Toth after more than 11 years of marriage.

The 47-year-old actor reflected on publicly breaking the news of her divorce on social media during a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. According to Witherspoon, she is grateful she was able to share the news of the breakup herself because it felt more “authentic”.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said.

The Legally Blonde star also said that, despite assumptions that have been made about her relationship, she still plans to be as “honest” about her feelings as possible.

“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she explained, adding: “It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

According to Witherspoon, the way she shared the news of her divorce from Toth with her fans also allowed her to feel “connected”.

“I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected,” she said.

In March of this year, Witherspoon shared a statement on Instagram from her and Toth announcing their decision to separate. The couple, who share 10-year-old son, Tennessee, married in 2011.

“We have some personal news to share,” her post read. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The statement continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

During her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon also compared her split from Toth to her first divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she shares a 23-year-old daughter, Ava, and 19-year-old son, Deacon, with.

“It’s interesting what happened to me,” she said. “When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.”

Following the divorce announcement in March, a source told People that it was an “amicable decision” between the pair. The source also claimed that the pair have remained “the best of friends”, as they are both “so committed to co-parenting together” and are “invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone”.

Witherspoon and Toth first met in 2010 while attending a house party. The introduction came two years before they tied the knot.

“It happened out of the blue,” the Oscar winner told Elle in 2012 of her introduction to Toth. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like: ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like: ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you! Jim came over and said: ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’”

Witherspoon has previously spoken candidly about her relationship with Toth. Shortly after their fifth wedding anniversary in 2016, she praised her then-husband for his parenting skills.

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organiser, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she told People at the time. “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humour in life.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, The Morning Show star opened up about where she’s at in her life now, noting she has slowed down “just a little bit”. However, according to Witherspoon, there’s something for her to gain during these moments of tranquillity.

“My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company,” she said. “But that’s okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you’re just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that’s okay.”