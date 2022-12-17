Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fans delighted by first photos of ‘adorable’ baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fans are delighted by the first photos of their “adorable” baby boy.

The “Lift Me Up” singer gave birth to their son on 13 May, 2022 but the couple have chosen to keep his name and pictures private until now.

On Saturday (17 December), Hollywood Unlockedexclusively obtained and published three photos of the seven-month-old.

In one of the pictures, the baby is wearing a white onesie and has a pacifier. In another, A$AP Rocky is holding him up to the camera.

“Rihanna’s twin,” one fan reacted to the photograph, noting the similarity between mother and son.

Another said: “He’s all Rihanna with a splash of Rocky.”

“He’s adorable,” one person wrote.

Rihanna also posted the first video of her baby on the singer’s TikTok account on Saturday. In it, he’s sitting in a car seat and playing with Rihanna’s phone.

The Grammy-winner has previously said the couple’s busy schedules have kept them from sharing much about their newborn, adding they “just didn’t get around to” posting pictures of their son.

In November, she told Associated Press: “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living.

“But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

When asked about him during an interview with People, Rihanna said of her son: “He is funny, he’s happy – and he’s fat!

“He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now.”

While promoting her Savage x Fenty show last month, Rihanna told E! News that having a baby has made her notice the similarities between herself and her mother Monica Braithwaite.

She said: “It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”