Rihanna has sparked intense fan speculation that she is pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday 12 February, the “Diamonds” singer took to the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to perform a medley of hits during the halftime show.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a bright red jumpsuit unzipped over a matching red bodysuit, with the singer rubbing her stomach multiple times during the show. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

On Twitter, Rihanna’s outfit choice and gestures sparked speculation that the couple may be expecting their second child.

“Okay so everyone just googled ‘Rihanna pregnant’ right,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Is it just me or is Rihanna pregnant again?!”

The pregnancy rumour was seemingly confirmed by Nate Burleson, who spoke to Rihanna during the first episode of his podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week, during which she revealed that there would be a surprise guest during her performance.

However, as fans noted, Rihanna performed the halftime show without introducing another performer, prompting one person to suggest that the baby was her “surprise guest”.

“So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin#SuperBowl,” they tweeted.

In response to the tweet, Burleson tweeted: “Bingo.”

Although Rihanna has not yet confirmed whether she is pregnant with her second child, she spoke candidly about how her life has changed since becoming a mother while speaking to Burleson.

“My son, everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” the Fenty Beauty mogul told the retired NFL player. The billionaire entrepreneur also noted that “everything is different now,” and that life before her and Rocky’s son “seems very obscure”.

“It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him,” she explained.

As for her decision to perform the halftime show, Rihanna told Burleson: “It was kind of unexpected, to come back from zero to the Super Bowl” of the moment she received the call inviting her to perform during the big game. “Getting back to anything right now has to feel worth it.

“Nothing is, like, worthy of your time away from your kid.”

The halftime performance marked Rihanna’s first since 2018.

