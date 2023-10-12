Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rod Stewart turned down a “lucrative” opportunity to perform in Saudi Arabia to “shine a light on the injustices there”, the singer has claimed.

On Wednesday (11 October), it was reported that the 78-year-old singer had refused the offer because of the country’s history of human rights abuses, including the treatment of women as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Maggie May” hitmaker was “determined to do the right thing”, a source close to Stewart told The Mirror, adding that “some things are more important” than money.

Now, Stewart has issued a statement on Instagram explaining his decision not to perform in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is punishable by death.

He wrote: “I’m grateful I have the choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices – women, the LGBTQ+ community, the press.

“i’d like my choice not to go... to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change,” Stewart added.

He previously revealed he was offered $1m (£815,130) to perform at a show in Qatar, but similarly declined the offer because of the country’s long history of human rights violations, including labour abuses, discrimination against women and the queer community. Homosexuality is also illegal in Qatar, punishable by up to three years in prison.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Stewart was asked about the Middle Eastern nation hosting the football World Cup last year, and whether he would have considered playing at the tournament.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down,” he said, at the time. “It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

In 2021, an investigation by The Guardian uncovered that 6,500 migrant workers – from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka – had died in Qatar since the Gulf state won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010.

“The 2022 World Cup’s legacy will depend on whether Qatar remedies with FIFA the deaths and other abuses of migrant workers who built the tournament, carries out recent labor reforms, and protects human rights for all in Qatar – not just for visiting fans and footballers,” said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, ahead of kick-off.

Despite the controversy, several celebrities such as BTS star Jungkook, Robbie Williams, the Black Eyed Peas, and Morgan Freeman performed at the event, while David Beckham controversially accepted a paid ambassadorship role for $10m.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Shakira were among those who distanced themselves from rumours they had been approached to perform at the World Cup.

In 2019, Nicki Minaj cancelled a scheduled performance at a music festival in Jeddah, expressing her support for the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ+ community, following criticism on social media.

“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression, the “Super Bass” singer said in a statement.