A seven-year-old boy has politely asked Prince William for the Duchess of Cambridge’s ticket to the Euro 2020 final after assuming that she won’t be attending.

In a handwritten letter, which was posted to Facebook by his mother, the boy put forward his best attempt at trying to persuade William, promising to share his snacks if the duke shares his ticket.

“Dear Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”, the letter began. “Hello I’m Jack and I’m seven years old.

“I was wondering as Kate cannot go to the football match can I have her ticket please. I know [you’re] kind and like kids and I’m a kid,” the boy wrote.

“Also my mummy said sharing caring. You share your ticket and I’ll share my snacks. Pretty please I really want to see us win,” he added.

Signing off the letter, the boy wrote: “P.S football [is] coming home it really is!”

Seven-year-old Jack’s letter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Facebook)

England beat Denmark 2-1 in Wednesday’s match after captain Harry Kane scored a winning goal in extra time, earning the squad a spot in the tournament’s final.

It is the first time England has reached the final of an international tournament since 1966.

Both Kate and William, and their son George, watched England play against Germany at Wembley on 29 June.

George, seven, is a well-known fan of England’s football team, previously photographed wearing the squad’s jersey in a birthday portrait taken by the duchess in 2019.

Spotted in the crowd between William and Kate, he sported an identical navy blue suit and tie to his father and joined in when the crowd sang the national anthem.

It is understood that William, who is president of the Football Association will watch England take on Italy on Sunday, while Kate, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was self-isolating after she came into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

But, on Friday 9 July, the palace confirmed that she will no longer be isolating as of Saturday, when she watched the ladies’ single final at Wimbledon.