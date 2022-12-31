Queen Consort danced the night away at Abba Voyage, report says

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen Consort attended an Abba concert three days before Christmas, it has been reported.

Camilla was reportedly spotted at Abba Voyage in Queen Elizabeth Olympic park, east London, with her five grandchildren.

The Daily Mail reported that King Charles III’s wife was seen “bopping in the aisles” at the concert, where holographic avatars of each Abba member perform live.

Fans in the jam-packed arena were unaware that the Queen Consort was among them having the “time of her life” with her grandkids, Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes, royal editor Rebecca English wrote.

Camilla’s grandchildren are from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. She is also step-grandmother to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children.

Swedish pop icons Abba released their latest album Voyage in November 2021 and announced their state-of-the-art virtual concert series that began showing performances from May this year. The Independent’s review of Abba Voyage can be read here.

The report also cited palace sources as saying that Camilla could drop the “Consort” from her title after the King’s coronation, and if it happens, it will happen “organically”.

A senior aide was quoted as describing Camilla as a “wise sounding board” and a “great companion” to the King, who hit his first 100 days since ascending the throne on 17 December.

The Abba Voyage virtual concert (Abba Voyage/PA) (PA Media)

His Majesty took to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.

A family friend was quoted as saying: “[The King and Queen Consort] genuinely have a wonderful relationship and are a great team, but they don’t live in each other’s pockets. She is also one of the few people who is prepared to stand up to him when the circumstances are right.

“It’s taken quite a while to get there, but I think many people who once thought that Camilla was the problem have come to see that she is actually part of the solution.”

The King’s coronation is set to take place on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year. While initial reports suggested that the monarch would have a “slimmed down” coronation, The Telegraph reported that it will instead be a “spectacle” of “glorious pomp and pageantry”.