Coronation – live: Street parties and concert after King Charles III crowned in historic event
King and Queen join 20,000 members of public at coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday evening
The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony
Britons are gearing up for big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, after Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century.
As the coronation celebrations continue, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joining around 20,000 members of the public at the concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.
Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are expected to be held with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.
Prince Harry though began making his way back to the US just minutes after the ceremony on Saturday and did not join his family at the palace, it was reported.
This comes as chief executive Graham Smith of an anti-monarchy group, who was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation, has been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody - but the majority of his Republic colleagues continued to be held, amid heavy criticism of the Metropolitan Police.
Coronation celebrations continue with royals at lunches and glittering concert
Singers Perry and Richie were among the stars at Saturday’s coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.
Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.
The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.
Prince Harry shuns British brands to wear Dior to coronation
The Duke of Sussex eschewed British fashion brands to wear a suit by French label Dior to his father’s coronation, fuelling speculation he may be about to sign an endorsement deal with the company.
Prince Harry was photographed in a suit with a waistcoat for the ceremony, at which he sat in the third row.
Harry, who left swiftly after the coronation to catch a flight from Heathrow, wore his dark morning suit and tie with his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket.
He also wore a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration.
Luxury fashion house Dior tweeted that it had dressed the duke in a custom design by celebrity favourite British-born Kim Jones, saying to do so was an “honour”.
The brand has often been a go-to choice for Harry’s wife, Meghan, who wore a Dior outfit to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer.
Council ‘deeply concerned’ by reports women’s safety volunteers arrested at coronation
A council has said it is “deeply concerned” by reports that volunteers who work on women’s safety were arrested in the early hours of coronation day.
The Metropolitan Police said that at around 2am on Saturday three people were stopped by officers and arrested in the Soho area of central London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.
Among items seized were a number of rape alarms, the force said. Those arrested were reportedly volunteers with Westminster Council’s nightlife safety team.
The Met said it “received intelligence that indicated groups and individuals seeking to disrupt today’s coronation proceedings were planning to use rape alarms to disrupt the procession”.
The three people – a 37-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man – were taken to a south London police station, where they were questioned.
The 47-year-old man was also further arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, police said.
All three have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Avid bakers across the country create bespoke cakes for coronation
Avid bakers and cake business owners across the country have put their skills to the test creating bespoke cakes to celebrate the King’s coronation.
On Saturday, Charles was crowned King and while the UK witnessed its first coronation in more than 70 years, skilled bakers were hard at work to create intricately designed bakes.
From crown-shaped cakes to bakes imprinted with the King’s insignia, the sweet treats have garnered interest on social media for their complex designs.
Lee McAuliffe, from Shave in Blackburn – who has been baking for 10 years, said his coronation cake took 15 hours to make.
The two-tiered cake is compromised of a chocolate fudge crown with chocolate fudge buttercream and a gluten-free lemon sponge with lemon curd buttercream for the lower tier.
The 46-year-old used his “trademark” look whilst incorporating Union flag bunting to accompany the crown-shaped cake.
“I knew I wanted a crown to be the main part of the design and obviously, Union flag bunting had to make an appearance,” he said.
Catherine Davies, who turns 52 on Sunday, owns her own cake business but is also a teaching assistant in Tunbridge Wells, and created a triple-layered vanilla cake with lemon and elderflower buttercream ahead of the coronation.
The cake, which took around two hours to make, was part of a raffle with the winner feeling “delighted” after receiving the “beautiful” sweet treat.
“The drip cake is one of my most popular cakes. The lady who won it wanted a nod to the coronation on it,” said Ms Davies, from Crowborough in East Sussex. “I thought the insignia on the top was elegant and looked good in gold, matching the drip down the sides.”
The business owner, who has been baking professionally for five years, celebrated the coronation with her son, who is home from university dining on scones with cream and jam.
King Charles to attend a music concert as celebrations continue
King Charles will attend a music concert featuring the likes of singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle on Sunday after street parties are held across Britain as part of celebrations to mark his coronation.
Amid scenes of pomp and pageantry, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, embracing ancient tradition and elements of modernity.
The royals have not been seen since an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation, but senior members will be out in force on Sunday.
The king’s younger brother Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Charles’ other brother Prince Andrew, will attend ‘Big Lunch’ events, joining some of the estimated 50,000 thousand street parties being held around the country.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak will also be among those hosting a coronation lunch with the guests including Ukrainian families and youth groups.
Duke of Sussex returns to California on British Airways flight
The Duke of Sussex has returned to California after catching a British Airways flight within hours of his father’s coronation.
Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) to reunite with his son on his birthday.
Prince Archie turned four on Saturday and spent the day with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, at their US home.
British Airways flight attendants confirmed Harry had been on the flight but said they were not permitted to discuss the details of his trip.
The duke’s appearance at the coronation marked his first public appearance alongside the royals since he lambasted his family in his controversial memoir Spare.
He was seated in the third row for the crowning of Charles and the duke’s stepmother the Queen in Westminster Abbey, and was placed two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.
His abrupt return to the US meant he did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the finale of the day, with the Palace confirming earlier that he had no formal role at the event.
Princess Anne obstructs Prince Harry’s view of coronation with feather-adorned military uniform
Prince Harry’s view of the historic coronation ceremony for his father King Charles III was blocked by his aunt Princess Anne’s red-feathered hat.
On Saturday 6 May, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey solo for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Once inside the abbey, Harry, who wore a morning suit for the occasion, sat in the third row alongside members of his family, including cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands.
The Princess Royal, 72, meanwhile, played a special role in the coronation procession following the ceremony, which meant that she wore her military uniform to the historic ceremony, during which she was seated in the second row, directly in front of her nephew Harry.
Princess Anne obstructs Prince Harry’s view of coronation with feather-adorned hat
‘Harry’s going to have a smashing view behind Princess Anne’s hat,’ one viewer tweeted
Rishi Sunak to host coronation lunch for Ukrainian refugees and volunteers
The British prime minister and his wife will welcome volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups to Downing Street for a lunch to mark the coronation.
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty will host the event on Sunday as part of the Big Lunch celebrations taking place across the country over the coronation weekend.
They will dine on food sourced from across the UK, including beef from Gloucestershire, Scottish Loch Duart salmon, Northern Irish soda bread, and ice cream from Wales, according to No 10.
Crockery will be donated by Emma Bridgewater, a pottery with strong royal connections, including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.
Recipients of the Points of Light Award, given to ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their community, have been invited.
They include a couple who founded a charity supporting people who have gone through baby loss, Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates, breast cancer campaigner Laura Ashurst, and Navjot Sawhney, who designed a hand-cranked washing machine used by thousands of people with no access to electric ones.
Ukrainians who have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after Russia invaded their country, as well as their UK sponsors, will also attend.
Mr Sunak said: “Come rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbours are coming together this weekend to put up the bunting, pour the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the UK.
“I am proud to welcome Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and some incredible community heroes to Downing Street for our very own coronation lunch to celebrate this historic moment.
“In England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland - and across our Overseas Territories and the wider Commonwealth - people are marking this momentous occasion in the spirit of unity and hope for the future”.
Leader of anti-monarchy protest released
The chief executive of an anti-monarchy group who was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation has been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody.
Graham Smith was released by the Met Police around 11pm on Saturday, while the majority of his Republic colleagues continued to be held.
Posting to Twitter, Mr Smith said there was “no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK”.
“I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”
The Metropolitan Police has been heavily criticised over the detentions, with some campaign groups likening the “incredibly alarming” arrests to “something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London”.
Celebrations continue in Scotland with parade to Glasgow Cathedral
Following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, one of the main events north of the border on Sunday is a ceremony and parade in Glasgow.
Scores of community celebrations are also being held across the country.
In Glasgow, the city’s Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline McLaren will officially mark the coronation with a ceremony in George Square followed by a parade to Glasgow Cathedral.
The ceremony includes inspection of a guard of honour, speeches and three cheers for the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.
The Lord Lieutenant will then take the salute as a parade of military servicemen and women, cadets and veterans marches past the City Chambers.
The parade will then head through the city to the cathedral for a thanksgiving service at 11am.
The cathedral was one of the locations in Scotland where the coronation was broadcast to the public.
Scores of people attended the historic building to witness the event, while in Edinburgh the public watched on a big screen in West Princes Street Gardens.
Across Scotland, more than 200 Coronation Big Lunch celebrations have been registered across the weekend of the coronation.
