Britons are gearing up for big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, after Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century.

As the coronation celebrations continue, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joining around 20,000 members of the public at the concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are expected to be held with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Prince Harry though began making his way back to the US just minutes after the ceremony on Saturday and did not join his family at the palace, it was reported.

This comes as chief executive Graham Smith of an anti-monarchy group, who was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation, has been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody - but the majority of his Republic colleagues continued to be held, amid heavy criticism of the Metropolitan Police.