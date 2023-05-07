Coronation – live: William and Kate make unexpected visit to concert queue
‘Excited’ royal fans started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday
The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to Windsor to meet fans congregating for the coronation concert.
Crowds started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday, with many draped in Union flags and wearing Union flag dresses.
William and Kate were seen shaking hands and chatting to revellers, with William telling one group of well-wishers: “Enjoy the concert tonight.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joining around 20,000 members of the public at the concert in Windsor where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
It comes after Buckingham Palace issued the King and Queen’s first statement since the couple was crowned, saying they were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation.
An average of 18.8 million people in the UK watched the lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with audience figures peaking at 20.4 million when the King was crowned just after midday.
Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are taking place, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.
Prince and Princess of Wales surprise coronation concert-goers to greet them in Windsor
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to greet coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday.
Prince William and Princess Kate are chatting to well-wishers who have lined the streets after King Charles III's coronation.
Royal fans left surprised by Prince Harry’s Dior coronation suit
Prince Harry wore a bespoke suit designed by Dior to his father’s coronation on Saturday (6 May) and royal fans have been sharing their thoughts on the look.
Luxury fashion house Dior tweeted on Saturday that it had dressed the duke in a custom design by celebrity favourite British-born Kim Jones, saying to do so was an “honour”.
Royal fans were surprised by Harry’s decision to wear Dior, not least because it was a French brand – royals are typically dressed by British designers for large events – but because the suit simply looked “ordinary”.
Ellie Muir reports.
King ‘very pleased’ with coronation and rain ‘didn’t dampen spirits’ - Dean of Canterbury
The King was “very pleased” with his coronation day and the rain “didn’t damp the spirits”, the Dean of Canterbury has said.
The dean said: “The King’s very pleased with the day and even the rain didn’t damp the spirits.
“It was very clear everyone was out to enjoy themselves.”
On the Archbishop’s relationship with the King, he said: “Of course, there’s a privacy about that relationship that’s so important, that’s held special and sacred.”
Coronation celebrations continue with military parade in Glasgow
Cheers rang through the centre of Glasgow as hundreds of military personnel gathered for a special parade to mark the King’s coronation, which was set to be one of the main celebrations north of the border.
The city’s Lord Lieutenant, Jacqueline McLaren, made a speech in George Square to launch the event, which also included inspection of a guard of honour and three cheers for the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.
As well as military servicemen and women, veterans and cadets as young as 10 gathered for the march to Glasgow Cathedral.
In her speech, the Lord Lieutenant, who attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey on behalf of Glasgow on Saturday, congratulated Charles and Camilla. She said: “On behalf of the city on this day, which marks the first full day of our new King’s reign, I wish the royal couple longevity, happiness and wisdom.”
Meanwhile, more than 200 Coronation Big Lunch celebrations have been registered across the weekend.
Some 1,500 people attended the Church Green in the Royal Deeside village, on the doorstep of the Balmoral estate.
Watch Rishi Sunak host coronation lunch at Downing Street
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty this afternoon hosted a Big Lunch at Downing Street to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation (7 May).
Community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups attended the special event, with US first lady Jill Biden even dropping by for a cup of tea.
The street was transformed into a symbol of patriotism, plastered in union jacks while British produce was served up to guests.
It’s thought more than 67,000 of the celebratory lunches have been planned across the UK this weekend.
Watch here:
Prince and Princess of Wales share behind-the-scenes footage from coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared behind-the-scenes footage from the coronation of King Charles III.
Following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on 6 May, Prince William and Princess Kate took to social media to thank those who made the historic event possible. “What. A. Day,” the royal couple captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”
The video showed sweet moments of the Waleses and their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four – from their time at the coronation. The clip began with their only daughter dressed in her white Alexander McQueen dress and cape sporting a wide smile, before the family hopped into cars to take them to Westminster Abbey.
Watch the video here:
Prince William handed royal-themed ale by royal fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales were showered with affection by concert-goers as they embarked on a spur-of-the-moment walkabout along The Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday.
With many raising a toast to the new King across the country — as Britons assemble for street parties and lunches – one royal fan felt Prince William should join in, handing him a royal-themed ale.
William was pictured holding a can of what appears to be ‘Return of the King’ ale – a beer created to celebrate the coronation from Windsor & Eton Brewery.
The ale, made using organic barley from the local Royal Farm and organic English hops, is emblazoned with a bust of King Charles, and described by its creators as a fitting tribute to his “lifetime of service to the country and his passionate support of the environment.”
Prince William and Princess Kate joke with children as they greet royal fans at Windsor Castle
The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised royal fans waiting at Windsor Castle for an impromptu walkabout ahead of the coronation concert this evening (7 May).
Kate and William arrived at the Long Walk this afternoon sipping gin and beer, as fans, who have waited out for hours, ran over to greet them.
One little girl got so overwhelmed that she burst into tears upon meeting the royals, while William could be heard telling another group to “enjoy the concert”.
More on this from our video team here:
Big Lunch highlights
Street parties are in full swing across the country, as the festivities to mark the crowning of King Charles III continue.
In a jolly addition to yesterday’s proceedings, Britons are joining together to share in a day of eating, drinking and, later, music – with the coronation concert set to strike up later this evening.
Here are some of the highlights from Britain’s bunting-lined streets:
