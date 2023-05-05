✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow (Saturday 6 May), in a ceremony that will also crown his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as Queen.

Ahead of tomorrow’s festivities, the King, along with Prince William and Kate, spent the day greeting well-wishers near Buckingham Palace.

The “slimmed-down” affair will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities, attend. US First Lady Jill Biden, who is attending the coronation in place of her husband, President Joe Biden, has already made her first appearance in the UK ahead of the festivities.

On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.

Preparations for the coronation continue as the King’s close friend Jonathan Dimbleby claimed today that the monarch would be horrified at the thought of the public pledging their allegiance to him.

“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme. “He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”

As for the weather this weekend, forecasts suggest heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation, with the Met office predicting conditions to be “humid” and wet.