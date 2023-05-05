Coronation – live: Andrea Bocelli reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla requested specific song for concert
King Charles III will be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow (Saturday 6 May), in a ceremony that will also crown his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as Queen.
Ahead of tomorrow’s festivities, the King, along with Prince William and Kate, spent the day greeting well-wishers near Buckingham Palace.
The “slimmed-down” affair will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities, attend. US First Lady Jill Biden, who is attending the coronation in place of her husband, President Joe Biden, has already made her first appearance in the UK ahead of the festivities.
On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.
Preparations for the coronation continue as the King’s close friend Jonathan Dimbleby claimed today that the monarch would be horrified at the thought of the public pledging their allegiance to him.
“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme. “He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”
As for the weather this weekend, forecasts suggest heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation, with the Met office predicting conditions to be “humid” and wet.
King Charles greets well-wishers along Mall ahead of coronation
‘I almost missed the email to bake Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake’
British-American baker Claire Ptak tells Prudence Wade about baking for the Sussexes, how patience is more important than skill when it comes to baking and bringing a slice of Californian sunshine to East London:
The curious culinary history of royal coronation food
From coronation chicken to King Charles’s veggie quiche, Benjamin Parker unpacks how different dishes have shaped the monarchy’s image:
Coronation flypast could be cancelled amid ‘70% chance’ of showers in London
There is a 70 per cent chance of showers at the same time a flypast to celebrate the King’s coronation is due to take place, forecasters say.
Royal fans who will be in London to celebrate the occasion are advised to bring umbrellas, cagoules and waterproof jackets with dreary weather expected.
Royal Air Force (RAF) Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has said “it’s 50/50” as to whether a flypast scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace after 2.15pm will take place if there is rain and low cloud.
Heavy rain to hit UK during King Charles III’s ceremony
Heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, in a ceremony expected to be bookended by thunderstorms.
Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times.
“This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime. Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17C possible in London.”
Read more:
King Charles does not want ‘abhorrent’ pledge of allegiance during coronation, friend reveals
A friend of King Charles suggested the new monarch would be horrified by the public pledging allegiance to him.
Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a close friend of the King, said the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.
“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today programme.
Read the full report:
Sculptor creates tiny crown in the eye of a needle as coronation tribute
A renowned micro-sculptor has created a tiny crown fitted inside the eye of a needle to mark the coronation of the King and Queen Consort.
Dr Willard Wigan hand-wove a 24-carat gold frame around a carved grain of sand to make the body of the piece, encrusting it with real jewels and painting the piece with a brush made from his own eyelash.
See more here:
WATCH: ‘Are you tired?’: Kate greets crowds waiting for coronation outside Buckingham Palace
Andrea Bocelli reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla requested specific song for coronation concert
Famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli has revealed the special song request he received from the King and Queen ahead of the coronation concert on Sunday.
According to Bocelli, who spoke to People, the couple “specifically requested a song that is very dear to me as well: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’” which he described as “a touching, intense and evocative score, a true tribute to solidarity”.
Read more:
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among acts to perform at coronation concert
Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel are also on the line-up
Fans who shook hands with royals on the Mall speak about experience
On Friday afternoon, the eve of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, fans of the royal family shook hands with the monarch and the Prince and Princess of Wales as they went on a walkabout on the Mall.
After shaking the King's hand, Faby, 55, from London, who did not give her last name, said: "I just came to soak up the atmosphere and I got to shake hands with the King. He said hello everyone and thank you for coming.
"He was charming. It was incredible. It's not every day you get to shake hands with the king. It was so lovely. This woman here told him he looks younger in real life and he laughed!"
A woman wearing a plastic crown said it was a "very special moment" to shake the King's hand.
Theresa Iredale, who turns 66 on Saturday, was approached by the King during his walkabout on Friday.
Iredale said: "He said 'thank you for coming' and he appreciated it and I did say it my birthday and he said 'oh, congratulations'.
"I was shaking. I saw his hand coming out to mine and I was like, I can't believe I'm shaking the King's hand. A special moment. He came straight over to us."
On whether Charles' attention was drawn by her crown, she said: "I think, actually, I was screaming a bit to be honest."
Alison Cowburn, 62, from Derby, who arrived in central London this morning, was in the cheering crowd during Charles' walkabout and shook his hand.
She told the PA news agency: "I said it was very nice to meet him and he said 'have you been camping?' I said no we are just down for the day and he said 'nothing so rash as that then'."
On how she felt after the encounter, she said: "Brilliant, so delighted. Absolutely ecstatic."
PA