Coronation – live: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s ceremony underway as Prince Harry attends alone
George, Charlotte and Louis join coronation as King Charles becomes 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey
King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace
The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is underway in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The King is becoming the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church, since William the Conqueror was anointed monarch within its walls on Christmas Day 1066.
Charles and Camilla were welcomed at Westminster Abbey’s great west door by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will anoint and crown the monarch, after travelling through the capital’s streets in a carriage procession.
Nine-year-old Prince George, who arrived with his parents Prince William and Kate, is the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation and is one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.
It comes after Prince Harry arrived alone, with all eyes on the Duke as he faced his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir Spare.
Prince Louis steals hearts as he waves to crowd during coronation procession
Prince Louis was seen waving to royal fans as he arrived at his grandfather’s coronation.
The young prince, who recently turned five, stole people’s hearts as travelled to the historic event in a carriage with the Prince and Princess of Wales and his two siblings.
Last year at his great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Louis kept the crowd entertained when he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Today, Louis is sitting in the front row of the abbey with his brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte, as well as their parents.
Read the full story below:
Prince Louis steals hearts as he waves to crowd during coronation procession
The young prince, five, is at the event with his parents, sister and brother
What is the Coronation Oath?
The Coronation Oath Act of 1688 requires the King to declare during his crowning ceremony that he will maintain the established Anglican Protestant Church, rule according to laws agreed in Parliament, and cause law, justice and mercy to be executed in his judgment.
Each part of the oath is framed as a question to the monarch, as the King replies he places his hand on the Bible.
For the first time, there is a preface to the coronation oath in which the Archbishop says the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely”.
The King swears the Coronation Oath
The moderator of the General Assembly presents the Bible to the King, on which he swears the Coronation Oath.
“Are you willing to take the oath?” the Archbishop of Canterbury asks.
“I am willing,” the King replies.
Service begins with the Recognition
This is the moment at which the King is presented to the congregation at each of the cardinal points of the compass in turn.
He will be recognised by them as their “undoubted King”.
The congregation replies: “God save King Charles.”
Watch: Moment William and Kate arrive at Westminster Abbey for King Charles’s coronation
Pictured: Prince George and young royals arrive
Prince George, who will be a page boy in the coronation, has arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Also seen arriving is Princess Charlotte and James, Viscount Severn.
As the bells of Westminster Abbey rang out, the King and Queen left the carriage. Camilla got out first followed by Charles after a short pause outside the church.
The King waved to members of the press opposite the abbey.
Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at Westminster Abbey
Prince William has arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside the Princess of Wales.
Prince William is seated in the front row as his younger brother, Harry, is seated two rows behind.
The King and Queen arrive in Westminster Abbey in specially made royal robes
The Queen’s coronation gown, designed by Bruce Oldfield, is a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.
Motifs of daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel from fields and hedgerows, representing the King and Camilla’s affection for nature and the nation’s countryside, are among the embellishments.
Celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, is also intertwined amongst the swathes of blooms on the historic dress, worn for Camilla’s crowning.
On top, for her arrival at Westminster Abbey, the Queen wore the crimson velvet Robe of State with long train originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
The King meanwhile wore his grandfather George VI’s crimson Robe of State with a new crimson Coronation Tunic, with cream silk overshirt and Royal Naval trousers for his arrival.
His regal red Coronation Tunic, made by Ede and Ravenscroft, was inspired by similar tunics worn by George V and George VI at their coronations.
Camilla’s couture coronation dress is cut from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, and has bracelet length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neck neckline.
King and Queen arrive at Westminster Abbey
The King and Queen have arrived at Westminster Abbey for their coronation and the ceremony has got underway.
Why are Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major wearing gold chains?
Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major wore gold chains indicating their status as Knights of the Garter.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter is an order of chivalry founded by Edward III of England in 1348. It is the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system, outranked in precedence only by the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.
The honour is awarded by the monarch, without advice from ministers.
Former Conservative PM John Major was awarded the honour by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.
And Mr Blair was last year given the honour, despite a petition signed by more than a million people calling for it to be blocked over the Iraq war.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies