The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is underway in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The King is becoming the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church, since William the Conqueror was anointed monarch within its walls on Christmas Day 1066.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed at Westminster Abbey’s great west door by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will anoint and crown the monarch, after travelling through the capital’s streets in a carriage procession.

Nine-year-old Prince George, who arrived with his parents Prince William and Kate, is the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation and is one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

It comes after Prince Harry arrived alone, with all eyes on the Duke as he faced his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir Spare.