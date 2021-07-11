Duchess of Cambridge attends final day of Wimbledon with her father

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her father in the Royal Box to watch the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday.

Taking their place on Centre Court, Kate and her father, Micheal Middleton, looked in good spirits as they watched the highly-anticipated men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, missed most of the last week of the tournament after she came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and had to self-isolate.

The duchess arrived on Sunday morning wearing a powder-pink belted midi dress by London-based designer Beulah, which she paired with a Josef beaded clutch bag, and nude court shoes.

(L) Kate Middleton, Michael Middleton (Centre), Scott Lloyd, CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association (R) (AFP via Getty Images)

She completed her look with a pair of Mappin & Webb earrings in the style “Empress”, and a floral facemask.

Her father looked smart in a navy blue suit, a light blue shirt, and a yellow and blue silk tie.

The father and daughter also watched the men’s wheelchair singles final, which saw Belgium’s Joachim Gerard beat Britain’s Gordon Reid.

At one point, they were seen laughing in the stands as they took part in a Mexican wave.

(L-R) Michael Middleton, Kate Middleton and Scott Lloyd, CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It marked Kate’s second appearance at the tournament since her period of self-isolation ended, having attended the women’s singles final with Prince William on Saturday.

She sported a green cap-sleeve Emilia Wickstead dress and white Gianvito Rossi pumps as she presented trophies to Australian champion Ash Barty and Czech finalist Karolina Pliskova.

She later congratulated the women on Twitter for playing an “incredible match”. “It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again,” she said.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate had been in self-isolation following government guidelines, but had not experienced any symptoms of the virus. Both Kate and William have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

William, who is president of the Football Association did not join his wife at Wimbledon but will be in the stands at Wembley to watch the Euro 2020 final this evening.