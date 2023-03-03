Harry and Meghan news – latest: King Charles ordered Sussexes’ eviction to save monarchy, Piers Morgan says
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding, but Prince Andrew has now reportedly been offered the keys
Following the news of King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence, Piers Morgan has demanded that Harry and Meghan should also be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince Harry “provoked” his father King Charles III into evicting Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from their royal residence of Frogmore Cottage, a royal commentator has claimed.
The Sussexes confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018, and are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California.
Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke of York is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Referencing Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave.”
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.
Frogmore decision shows that King Charles is making a ‘clear break’ from Harry and Meghan, says royal commentator
A royal expert has said that King Charles’ removal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their UK residence signifies a turning point in how the monarch will treat the couple going forward.
Royal commentator and celebrity manager Mayah Riaz told The Independent that the decision to “evict” Harry and Meghan from Frogmore “shows that King Charles is making a clear break” from the couple.
She added that, given the timing of the news, “one can only assume it is [Charles’] response to Spare, without verbally giving a response to the public”.
Riaz said that previous reports suggested Andrew had been trying to make his “comeback” into public life, but moving out of Royal Lodge would show “this is now not possible for him”.
She also suggested that, since Queen Elizabeth II has died, Andrew is now “unable to get favourite child privileges from his brother, the King”.
Who owns Frogmore Cottage?
Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
The property was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the late Queen before their marriage in 2018, but the Sussexes have now confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence.
Here’s everything you need to know...
Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row
The couple have used the house as their UK base since 2019
Voices | A house divided cannot stand – not even the House of Windsor
In his latest column for Independent Voices, our associate editor Sean O’Grady writes:
“The House of Windsor has always had its colourful characters we lived to love or hate: the saintly, hunted Diana; Princess Margaret, the haughty yet ageing wild child; the Queen Mum’s pink chiffon teamed with a steely edge.
“The evolving trend in recent years is more insidious though, with ever more bitter tribes forming, getting indescribably angry about the behaviour of people they will never, ever meet.
“I’ve a feeling that the unifying power of the institution has been slowly ebbing away without anyone much noticing, distracted as folk are by the stories of betrayals, family divides and literally violent sibling rivalry.
“A house divided cannot stand. Not even the House of Windsor.”
Inside the 30-room mansion Prince Andrew may have to vacate for Frogmore Cottage
The Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end.
Prince Andrew first moved into the vast property in 2004 and made it his family home. He lives there with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
But it has now been reported that he may have to move out of Royal Lodge, as his brother the King may cut his £249,000 annual allowance.
The Royal Lodge is located around three miles south of Windsor Castle and is part of the Crown Estate and was previously the Windsor residence of the Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.
It was built in the mid-1600s and used to house various staff and members of the royal family over the years. It has had several names, including Lower Lodge and Great Lodge, before becoming known as Royal Lodge.
The grounds surrounding the Royal Lodge extend to 98 acres. The property itself has 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms spread across the two topmost floors.
Inside Frogmore Cottage, the 10-bedroom, Grade II-listed residence
The Grade II-listed building has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.
It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved there in 2019. It was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth after they married in 2018.
Harry and Meghan carried out renovations on the cottage using £2.4 million of taxpayer’s money, but have since paid it back in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.
The payment “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage”, which remains “the UK residence of the duke and his family”, Harry’s spokesperson said in 2020.
The couple most recently spent time at the cottage in 2022, when they came to the UK to attend the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. They also hosted their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday there.
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert has said.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, has told The Independent that it is “impossible to believe this isn’t” the monarch reacting to his youngest son’s controversial memoir Spare, which was released in January.
Locke pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
She said that in her opinion: “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”
King Charles ordered Sussexes’ eviction to save monarchy, Piers Morgan says
Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Speaking on his TalkTV show Piers Uncensored Thursday (2 March), Morgan said: “Moving to save the monarchy and its reputation from these two flamethrowers, who keep wanting to trash it and burn it to the ground.”
When accused by co-host Tessa Dunlop of “shouting” Harry and Meghan “down”, Morgan said he thinks they are a “malevolent duo intent on fleecing their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars” adding that they are causing “damage to their family and the institution”.
Morgan said the King and Prince William are “sick and tired” of being “trashed” by the couple, alluding to Harry’s claims made in his tell-all memoir Spare and his Netflix documentary with his wife, Harry & Meghan.
Discussing whether they should attend the coronation, Morgan said “good riddance” to the pair and expressed that he does not want them to attend the ceremony.
“If I was Charles and Camilla...I wouldn’t trust the pair of them as far as I could throw them,” he said.
Voices | A house divided cannot stand – not even the House of Windsor
In his latest column for Independent Voices, our associate editor Sean O’Grady writes:
“The House of Windsor has always had its colourful characters we lived to love or hate: the saintly, hunted Diana; Princess Margaret, the haughty yet ageing wild child; the Queen Mum’s pink chiffon teamed with a steely edge.
“The evolving trend in recent years is more insidious though, with ever more bitter tribes forming, getting indescribably angry about the behaviour of people they will never, ever meet.
“I’ve a feeling that the unifying power of the institution has been slowly ebbing away without anyone much noticing, distracted as folk are by the stories of betrayals, family divides and literally violent sibling rivalry.
“A house divided cannot stand. Not even the House of Windsor.”
Are Harry and Meghan even less popular than Prince Andrew? | Sean O’Grady
A house divided cannot stand. Not even the House of Windsor
Foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner on Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore eviction
“ Harry and Meghan fully deserve to be evicted from Frogmore Cottage,” Nile Gardiner said. “They have done everything possible to undermine and attack the Royal Family and the British Crown.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies