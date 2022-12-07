Harry and Meghan news – live: Sussexes enjoy ‘date night’ ahead of explosive Netflix series
Duke and Duchess of Sussex received award at Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joked about enjoying a “date night” while accepting an award at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala on Tuesday night.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who travelled to New York City via private jet from their home in California on Monday, were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.
For the occasion, Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, with Prince Harry joking on stage that he thought the couple were “just going on a date night”.
The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.
Follow along with the latest updates about Meghan and Harry’s trip to New York City below.
Interestingly, Netflix did not provide advance screenings of the docuseries to any news outlet, according to BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall.
“A Netflix spokesperson just confirmed to me that the company is NOT providing advanced screeners of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries to ANY news outlet,” Hall tweeted. “Most of the time (although there are exceptions) reporters and critics will get early access to shows in order to prepare coverage that will be published as soon as the review embargo drops or the show premieres.”
The first three episodes of the couple’s Netflix series will air tomorrow, more than two years after the Sussexes signed a deal with the streaming platform.
You can find everything you need to know about the series below.
When is the Meghan Markle and Harry Netflix documentary?
The six-episode Netflix docuseries will ‘share the other side’ of the couple’s story after stepping down from the royal family
The trailer for the duke and duchess’ Netflix series has been described as “misleading” after certain clips and photos were identified as being from events that did not pertain to Meghan and Harry.
One such example is the inclusion of footage of members of the press awaiting TV star Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates Court, where the former model was handed a 16-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence.
Trailer for Harry and Meghan Netflix series appears to use Katie Price court footage
The ‘unprecedented and in-depth documentary series’ is set to debut on the streaming platform on Thursday
Piers Morgan claims he’s being ‘exploited’ by Harry and Meghan documentary
Piers Morgan has claimed that he is being “exploited” by the forthcoming Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Morgan’s voice can be heard in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan, which dropped on Monday (5 December).
In it, he can be heard saying that Markle is “becoming a royal rock star”.
Louis Chilton reports on what Morgan had to say:
Piers Morgan claims he’s being ‘exploited’ by Harry and Meghan documentary
Critics have labelled the GB News presenter ‘obsessed’ for his past criticisms of Meghan
While speaking on stage on Tuesday night during the Ripple of Hope awards, Prince Harry jokingly revealed that he’d assumed he and Meghan were just going on a “date night”.
“I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so I find it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” the Duke of Sussex said to laughter from the crowd.
Harry jokes he thought awards ceremony was supposed to be a ‘date night’ with Meghan
Prince Harry has jokingly claimed that he thought he and wife Meghan Markle were going on a date night before their arrival at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.
OP-ED: No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan will always be ‘wrong’
Victoria Richards writes that “the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle furore is reaching peak circus”.
In her op-ed, The Independent’s Voices Editor says: “It isn’t Harry and Meghan’s fault. They’re damned if they do... well, anything; and damned if they don’t. It is a game they cannot win.”
Read her thoughts here:
Opinion: No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan will always be wrong
The Sussexes could be saving children from a burning building – and people would still say they were ‘attention seeking’
Who is in line for the British throne?
Ahead of the Sussexes’ explosive documentary, Furvah Shah has everything you need to know about the line of succession to the throne:
Who is in line for the British throne?
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain
Royal family to unite at carol concert on day of Harry & Meghan series finale
Senior members of the royal family will come together for the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day that Netflix airs the final episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Read our report below:
Royal family to unite at carol concert on day of Harry & Meghan series finale
The King and Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales and other family members will show ‘unity’
Who is Liz Garbus, director behind Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary?
Liz Garbus, the Oscar-nominated director behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of "survivors".
Raised in New York by a civil rights lawyer father, her career has spanned almost 25 years, covering documentaries, true crime and high-end drama.
Her notable titles include The Farm: Angola, USA; Bobby Fischer Against The World; Love; Marilyn; and The Fourth Estate.
Garbus is also co-founder and co-director of New York City-based documentary film production company, Story Syndicate.
Her films have been nominated for multiple awards, including the 2002 Sundance Film Festival documentary Grand Jury Prize, a Directors Guild Of America award and several Emmys.
She was also twice nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary feature - first in 1999 for Farm: Angola, USA, and more recently in 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone?, about the troubled life of jazz singer Nina Simone.
Garbus also directed the series four finale of dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale, in which June, played by Elisabeth Moss, orchestrated the murder of her former abuser, Commander Fred Waterford.
Princess Kate wears tiara and scarlet gown ahead of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary
The Princess of Wales donned a sequinned red evening gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara as the royal family welcomed diplomats to Buckingham Palace while the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified.
Kate joined the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen Consort for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London on Tuesday evening (6 December).
Read the full report here:
Kate sparkles in scarlet gown and tiara amid wait for Sussexes’ Netflix show
She joined the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies