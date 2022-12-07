✕ Close Harry & Meghan new trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joked about enjoying a “date night” while accepting an award at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala on Tuesday night.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who travelled to New York City via private jet from their home in California on Monday, were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

For the occasion, Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, with Prince Harry joking on stage that he thought the couple were “just going on a date night”.

The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.

Follow along with the latest updates about Meghan and Harry’s trip to New York City below.