Harry and Meghan want to ‘sit down with royal family’ after Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would reportedly like to meet the royal family and address their “issues” in the aftermath of their Netflix documentary.

The final episodes of the Duke and Duchess’s six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan were released on Thursday (15 December).

At one point in the show, Harry said it was “terrifying” to have his brother Prince William scream at him during the Sandringham meeting with the Queen to discuss Megxit.

He also alleged that his father, King Charles III, said things that “simply weren’t true”, and that the late Queen Elizabeth II, “quietly sat there” to “take it all in”.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace have responded to the claims in the series yet.

It has now been reported by The Times that Harry and Meghan want to “sit down with the royal family” and sort through their “issues” at a meeting before King Charles’s coronation next year.

Reacting to the Palace’s announcement that Lady Susan Hussey had apologised to the Black charity founder Ngozi Fulani over “racist” remarks, a source close to the Sussexes reportedly said: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability.

“That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Duke and Duchess for comment.

Responding to the claims that Harry and Meghan want to “get in touch” with the King, a senior palace source reportedly told The Times “they know where he lives”.

The royal family has continued to maintain silence over the controversial Netflix programme, focussing instead on their engagements and public appearances over the festive period.

After attending the Prince of Wales’s second annual Christmas carol service on Thursday, the King visited a Jewish community centre in north London and danced with Holocaust survivors on Friday (16 December).