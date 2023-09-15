Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday with a traditionally hearty German meal in Dusseldorf, where the Invictus Games are currently underway.

Accompanied by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and staff from their Archewell foundation, Harry feasted on schnitzel and Bratwurst, washing it down with a few beers, before blowing out the candles on his white chocolate cake at the Schumacher Brewery.

The couple were reunited earlier this week, after Meghan joined Harry at the sporting event for service personnel and military veterans on Tuesday 12 September.

Harry made a quick stopover in London to attend a charity awards ceremony before arriving in Dusseldorf for the start of the games last weekend.

Meanwhile, Meghan flew in from California – where the couple now reside – on Tuesday, as she apologised for “joining the party a little late” on account of having to settle their children, Archie and Lilibet, at home.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have made multiple appearances at official Invictus Games engagements, leaving fans delighted over “beautiful” photographs of the couple looking smitten by each other.

On Thursday 14 September, they stepped out together for a “family-style” German meal at the Schumacher Brewery in Dusseldorf to mark Harry’s birthday, The Telegraph reported.

The royal couple was joined by members of their Archewell staff, security team, as well as two British publicists, as the group dined in a public part of the restaurant, a source told the newspaper.

They ordered weiner schnitzel, bratwurst, red cabbage, and mashed potato, washing the food down with pints of the brewery’s “really good” Schumacher Alt, they added.

The beer is also reportedly being served at the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 after serving in the military for 10 years.

Harry and Meghan were “in joyful spirits” and “everyone was incredibly friendly”, the source said.

Schumacher Brewery shared a photograph of the group, along with restaurant owner Thea Ungermann and head waiter Frank Wackers on their Instagram page.

Meghan is wearing a red-and-white striped blouse, paired with white trousers and nude flats, while Harry opted for a casual shirt tucked into a pair of jeans.

The caption, translated from German, read: “So proud! Impressed by very friendly people who enjoyed our Schumi Alt, Haxe Wiener Schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages”

Ungermann told The Telegraph she had “goosebumps” when the duke and duchess walked in to her restaurant, adding: “Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug.”

She also said Harry paid the bill and left a “big tip” after their meal.

The couple then reportedly headed back to their hotel just before midnight as Harry turned a year older on Friday 15 September.