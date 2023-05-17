Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York involving “highly aggressive” paparazzi that lasted over two hours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were followed from a charity awards ceremony as they headed to a private residence.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [police] officers,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said.

The statement was a chilling echo of the 1997 chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

However, authorities gave a different account of events. The New York Police Department, which assisted the couple’s private security, said the journey had been “challenging” but “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests.”

And the city’s mayor Eric Adams said the photographers had been “reckless” but he found it “hard to believe” there could have been a high-speed chase for two hours, not least because of the notorious traffic. Nonetheless, “if it’s 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the charity awards ceremony earlier in the evening (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked-out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Ms Ragland in danger on Tuesday night, according to their spokesperson.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they said.

The California-based couple had been staying at a private residence but decided against returning there as they did not wish to compromise their host’s safety.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Pictures that have appeared on social media show Harry, Meghan and her mother sitting in the back of a New York taxi. The spokesperson said these showed “a small glimpse at the defense and decoys required to end the harassment”.

Reports suggest the group sought refuge in two police stations after the event finished at 10pm before finally returning to a friend’s home. The Telegraph report they left one police station in a taxi, to try and throw the paparazzi off, but they were photographed leaving. They then went to another police station before arriving at their final destination at 12:30am.

Paparazzi are said to have run a red light, reversed down a one-way street and mounted the pavement in the pursuit.

A man claiming be to the taxi driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told the Washington Post he would not describe the incident a chase, adding: “It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.”

Harry and Meghan said the pursuit happened after they attended the Ms. Foundation for Women event where the duchess received an award (Getty/Ms. Foundation for Women)

Harry wrote extensively about his mother’s death in his bestselling memoir Spare and of his anger at press intrusion into the lives of the royal family.

He detailed how, prior to attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris when he was 23 years old, he asked the driver of his car to go through the tunnel where his mother was tragically killed.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States in part because of what they described as intense media harassment.

He is currently involved in numerous High Court cases in London where he has accused newspapers of using unlawful methods to target him and his family.

He is also seeking to overturn a decision to remove his specialist police protection while in Britain. The couple fund their own security in the United States.

Prince Harry is taking on a number of British tabloids in the court over alleged breaches of privacy (The Associated Press)

Meghan had been in New York to accept the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

With her mother in the audience, Meghan recounted how Ms. magazine was always in their house and how it affected her worldview.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over at Ms. Foundation co-founder Gloria Steinem. “It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

The event was her first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Harry attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.