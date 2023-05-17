Harry and Meghan latest news: NYPD addresses ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase with Duke and Duchess
The ‘relentless pursuit’ in New York lasted more than two hours, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving the paparazzi that lasted for more than two hours, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said on Wednesday.
It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.
“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”
The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that “numerous photographers” made the couple’s transport “challenging”, but said there were no collisions, injuries or arrests.
Harry has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris.
WATCH: New York mayor condemns 'reckless' paparazzi over Harry and Meghan 'car chase'
Taxi driver who drove Meghan and Harry speaks out
The cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told the Associated Press that he instantly recognized the couple when they got inside his vehicle.
“They were following us the whole time,” he said of the paparazzi, though he said he wouldn’t call it a chase.
Buckingham Palace decline to comment
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the “near catastrophic car chase” involving the paparazzi, former working royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
Who is Meghan Markle’s mother? Everything to know about Doria Ragland
Over the years, Meghan Markle has been very vocal about her close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland.
On Tuesday, 16 May, the pair were accompanied by Prince Harry as they made their way to Manhattan to attend a charity awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work. The royal couple have now claimed that when they left the event, they were followed by the paparazzi for more than two hours.
“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement released on 17 May.
What to know about Doria Ragland amid paparazzi car chase?
Harry, Meghan, and her mother were involved in ‘a near catastrophic car chase’ by paparazzi in Manhattan on 16 May
Taxi driver denies Harry and Meghan were chased - reports
A taxi driver who picked up Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, has denied they were chased by paparazzi, the Washington Post reports.
Sukhcharn Singh told the newspaper he picked up the three passengers at around 11pm at the New York City Police Department’s 19th precinct on East 67th Street.
He said he drove them for a short period, during which time they were followed by two vehicles, who would take pictures and film when the taxi stopped.
Mr Singh said he was under the impression the couple had already been pursued by photographers earlier in the evening before entering his car.
He added that the couple’s security guard became concerned about them being “exposed” and asked him to turn around and take them back to the police drop-off point. The trip lasted 10 minutes.
He told WaPo: “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”
Reaction: ‘We need laws, rules to govern these predatory paparazzi'
Actress Mia Farrow has said there should be rules to govern the paparazzi’s behaviour after they allegedly chased after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Heckled and harried hours before, Harry and Meghan’s car chase has shocking echoes of Diana
A relentless pursuit. Two hours. The son and his wife in the car. It is a succession of coincidences and details that will make the blood of every right thinking person boil, writes Samuel Fishwick.
Opinion: Harry and Meghan’s car chase has shocking echoes of Diana
Meghan and Harry ‘accident’
ICYMI: Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ two-hour car chase involving paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving “highly aggressive” paparazzi photographers that lasted over two hours.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were followed after attending a charity awards ceremony for the Ms. Foundation for Women with her mother Doria Ragland on Tuesday evening, where Meghan was honoured for her work.
It is understood the couple believed the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles being driven recklessly, which they said endangered their convoy and everyone around them.
Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ car chase involving paparazzi
Prince Harry car accident today
New York Police Department (NYPD) full statement
A statement from the NYPD said: On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”
Police source corroborates part of Harry and Meghan’s account of car chase
A police source has told CNN that a number of paparazzi followed the couple’s vehicle after the event they attended in New York on Tuesday evening.
The source corrobated some of their account and said that Harry and Meghan were tailed by photographers in cars and on bikes and scooters.
They added there were a number of close incidents during the chase, but none resulted in a crash.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) followed the couple with a protective team and they were also forced into evasive moves to get away from photographers, the source said.
