Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussexes ‘to get cold shoulder’ if they attend King’s coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed any decision about whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if they do attend the coronation this spring.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.
However, if they do make the journey from California to London for the ceremony, a source has suggested that their reception will be frosty.
Meanwhile, the Duke of York has some feelings of “resentment” towards his brother, the King, over a dispute related to their mother’s inheritance, it has been claimed.
King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s £650 million estate due to a 1993 agreement – but it is understood that he has not shared it out among his siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
It comes after reports that the Sussexes’ children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles’s coronation in May. According to The Telegraph, the children’s participation will be discussed after the couple confirm their own attendance at the royal ceremony.
Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance
Prince Andrew is “in despair” that the King has not shared out their mother’s inheritence, according to reports.
King Charles III was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, under a 1993 agreement meaning no inheritance tax was owed.
The King’s siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.
Get the full story:
Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance
King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, according to reports
How does inheritance work in the royal family?
Inheritance can be a tricky subject, particularly because it involves all the emotions that come with a death in the family, dealing with inheritance tax and splitting what is left among multiple family members if the dearly departed’s will is unclear.
But as complicated as they are for regular people, inheritance among the British royal family can be mysterious due to monarchs’ wills being sealed for decades after their death.
Learn everything you need to know about inheritance in the royal family here:
How does inheritance work in the royal family?
King Charles III received a vast inheritance from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert has said.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
Get the full story here:
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare
The King’s request that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘vacate’ their UK residence is directly linked to the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, royal commentator RS Locke claims
King Charles and William ‘not in attendance’ at Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet’s California christening
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
Ellie Muir reports:
‘No royals’ in attendance at Sussexes daughter Lilibet’s christening
The couple christened their 21-month-old daughter at their home in Montecito, it has been confirmed
King to deliver message at first Commonwealth Day service as monarch
The King will attend his first Commonwealth Day service as monarch, delivering a message marking the occasion from the Great Pulpit in Westminster Abbey.
The Commonwealth Day theme for 2023 is “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future”, and comes at a time when Charles has experienced great turbulence in his relationship with his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex.
Get all the details below:
King to deliver message at first Commonwealth Day service as monarch
Charles will be joined by Camilla, William and Kate at the Westminster Abbey service during the Commonwealth Year of Peace.
Queen Consort Camilla wears late mother-in-law’s sapphire brooch to Commonwealth event
The Queen Consort was wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sapphire chrysanthemum brooch at today’s Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.
The sparkling diamond and sapphire piece set in platinum was worn by Princess Elizabeth for the official photos taken on her honeymoon with the late Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands in Hampshire in 1947.
The late Queen was also pictured wearing the jewellery when she and Philip marked 73 years of marriage in 2020 - their final wedding anniversary together before the duke died in 2021.
Camilla was wearing a sapphire blue wool crepe dress and coat by Fiona Clare, and matching feather beret by Philip Treacy.
As she stepped from her car outside Westminster Abbey, the Queen Consort was forced to hold onto her hat to prevent it from blowing away in the strong winds.
PA
The hint that Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation
Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.
Although the King does not know if the couple plan to travel from California to London for the ceremony, the Sussexes are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, The Times reported.
Eleanor Noyce has the story:
Revealed: The hint that Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation
Sussexes said to be included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining
Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance, report claims
Prince Andrew is reported to have been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.
According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in the hope of a chance of redemption, more than three years after his interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was broadcast on the BBC’s Newsnight.
Maanya Sachedva has the story:
Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance
Disgraced royal stepped back from public life shortly after BBC interview
King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan new home’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction
King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.
The monarch requested that the couple vacate their previous UK home, Frogmore Cottage, and is understood to have offered the keys to his brother, the disgraced Duke of York.
Find out more below:
King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan new home in Buckingham Palace’
The Sussexes may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite of rooms, reports say
The Crown: Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal to feature in season six, reports claim
Prince Harry’s controversial Nazi costume will feature on the new series of The Crown, a new report has claimed.
An insider told The Sun that the party, which had a “natives and colonials” costume theme, and the “shameful” incident will play out on the historical drama.
My colleague Isobel Lewis has all the details:
Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal to feature in The Crown season six, reports claim
Royal recently described the incident as ‘probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies