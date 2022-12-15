Harry and Meghan – live: Duke blames miscarriage on Daily Mail in Netflix documentary
Royal households accused of war against Duchess of Sussex to protect palace
Prince Harry said he believes his wife suffered a miscarriage because of the Daily Mail’s reporting on Meghan’s relationship with her father.
Meghan sued the current publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), and won in 2021 after The Mail On Sunday published parts of the “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex said the Queen told her to write a letter to her estranged father that was then leaked to the press.
Prince Harry said: “I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”
In the fifth episode of the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, the duchess said she went to senior members of the royal family for advice after her father began to criticise them in the media.
Watch: Harry claims William ‘screamed’ at him during emergency meeting called by Queen
Pictured: Newly released images of Archie shows photos from birthday
Harry denies ‘blindsiding’ grandmother over stepping down as senior royal
The Duke of Sussex has denied claims he “blindsided” the Queen with the couple's social media statement on stepping back as senior royals.
After they suspected contents from Harry's letter to his father had been leaked, Meghan said in episode 5: “You could feel the ticking clock from that point. So with our team we decided that we were going to put out a statement to say that we were going to, sadly, be stepping back, not stepping down, but to just have a reduced role.”
Harry added: “For my whole life the purse strings have been controlled by my father. Within a family, it's normal to have that financial control over other members of the family.”
Meghan said their intentions to continue supporting the Queen and the Commonwealth were “in black and white” in the statement. Then the documentary cuts to news coverage of the fallout with news presenters' voices saying Charles and William were only sent a copy of the statement 10 minutes before it was released.
“This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother just never happened. I have so much respect for her,” Harry said.
Meghan added: “This has been on going for months and months. I think in some people's mind this was me going: 'Post!' - What?”
Duke of Sussex letter to his father about moving to Canada was leaked
The Duke of Sussex said a letter he wrote to his father, the then Prince of Wales, about him and the Duchess of Sussex moving to Canada to work as royals was leaked to the press.
In the fifth episode of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, he said: "It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada.
“And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our titles.
“That was a giveaway.
“I was like 'Wow, our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us'.”
Meghan said she cried in security arms after landing in Canada
The final episode of Harry & Meghan shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatting with Tyler Perry outside his house, where they stayed after leaving Canada.
Harry says they were “desperate”, adding that they had 13 suitcases.
Reflecting on that time, he said: "Bliss. Because no-one knew we were there."
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, tells the programme: “For me, it didn't matter where they landed. You know, I just wanted them to be happy and so that I could be with them.
“And obviously not having to take any long flights made a heck of a difference.”
Meghan said she cried on security when she arrived in Canada: “I just collapsed in his arms, crying. I was like, ‘I tried so hard’.
He replied: “I know you did ma’am, I know you did’ Like I tried so hard (she tears up) And that’s the piece that’s so triggering, because you go, ‘and it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in.’”
Watch: Meghan says she did everything she could to 'really be a part of the family'
Beyonce texted Meghan to ask if she was okay after Oprah Winfrey interview
In the aftermath of the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview - where Meghan had discussed having suicidal thoughts - the duchess said Beyonce texted her to offer support.
“Beyonce just texted. Just checking in. I still can't believe she knows who I am,” she says.
“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability.
“And she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”
The documentary also shows a Zoom call between Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland in the aftermath of the interview.
“Has it been noisy around your house? Has anyone been there?” Meghan asks.
Her mother says: “You certainly never deserved any of this. I have been getting so many texts about how so many people are in support of you and how you were able to carry yourself so well. Keep your big girl panties on.”
Prince Harry said brother ‘screamed and shouted’ at him at Sandringham
Prince Harry said his brother William “screamed and shouted” at him when they met at Sandringham to discuss his future in the family amid his and Meghan’s media struggles.
“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” Prince Harry said.
He added: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”
Harry said they “had to believe that it was more about us and maybe the issues they had as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves in that relationship that was causing so much pain for us.
“They saw what they wanted to see.”
“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution side.
“Part of that I get, I understand. That's his inheritance so part of that is already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”
Meghan was surprised public believed tabloid headlines about her
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken in the fourth episode of their Netflix documentary about the effect the media had on Meghan.
Meghan said: “It is still under the delusion that if it's in a tabloid no-one believed it, like it's a tabloid. We had a walkabout in Liverpool and there was a group of women and one of them said to me ‘What you're doing to your father is not right’.
“It was the first time that I went 'Oh my god, people actually believe this stuff.' And then my entire centre was rocked to its core.”
Harry said: “The lies, that's one thing. You kind of get used to that when you live within this family. But what they were doing to her and the effect it was having on her. Enough of the pain, enough of the suffering. No-one sees what is happening behind closed doors.
“Back in the day, my mum was in the back of the car going to engagements in floods of tears. And then my dad is saying 'We are almost there' and 30 seconds to wipe the tears away, slap on some make-up, and then the door opens and smile and everything is fine.”
Mimicking cameras, he adds: “And flash, flash, flash, flash, flash.”
‘It broke my heart’: Meghan Markle’s mother recalls hearing her daughter was suicidal
In their interview with Oprah last year, Harry and Meghan revealed the Duchess of Sussex had contemplated suicide.
Her mother Doria Ragland has spoken out about the subject for the first time
Through tears she said: “I remember her telling me that, that she’d wanted to take her own life. And that broke my heart, because I knew that it was bad, but to constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here... that’s not an easy one for a mum to hear, you know? And I can’t protect her. H can’t protect her.”
Prince Harry added that they were both struggling through Meghan’s mental health struggles.
“I felt angry and ashamed. I didn't deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what people are going tothink if we don't go to this event, we're gonna be late. And looking back now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than what I was able to give,” Prince Harry said.
Meghan added: “I wanted to go somewhere to get help, but I wasn't allowed. They were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”
“They knew how bad it was, they thought, Why couldn't she just deal with it? Everybody else is dealing with it, why can't she deal with it? But this was different. But even if you strip all that away and say, OK fine, it is exactly the same. So should she have just sucked it up like the other members of the family? Or does one think that maybe it's about time that we stop,” Prince Harry said.
