✕ Close Harry blames Meghan's miscarriage on Daily Mail in Netflix documentary

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry said he believes his wife suffered a miscarriage because of the Daily Mail’s reporting on Meghan’s relationship with her father.

Meghan sued the current publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), and won in 2021 after The Mail On Sunday published parts of the “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex said the Queen told her to write a letter to her estranged father that was then leaked to the press.

Prince Harry said: “I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

In the fifth episode of the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, the duchess said she went to senior members of the royal family for advice after her father began to criticise them in the media.