Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,

The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.

A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.

A voiceover can be heard referencing the Sussexes’ decision to “take a step back from their royal duties”.

The clip then shows Meghan saying: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.”

As images of Buckingham Palace and newspapers being printed flash across the screen, Harry can be heard saying: “Everything that happened to us was always going to happen to us.”

Meghan adds: “Suddenly what clicked in my head was, it’s never going to stop.”

The teaser ends with Harry saying: “There was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here’’.”

Viewers see footage of a plane taking off and the couple tightly holding hands. In a trailer for the next three episodes, released on 12 December, Prince Harry alleges that “they were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” while Meghan claims she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”.

In the same trailer, it shows the royals on their “freedom flight” following the removal of their security privileges – a move that prompted the pair to relocate to North America. It is expected that the next three episodes will follow the aftermath of the couple’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. In a statement posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram account at the time, they said they wished to “become financially independent” while continuing to “fully support” the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they added.

(Netflix)

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan detailed how the couple met and how Meghan was received by the royal family and the British press.

Harry reveals he was “panicking” because he was half an hour late for his first dinner date with Meghan at Soho House on Dean Street in London.

Elsewhere, he also discusses his mother, Diana’s treatment by the media and drew parallels between her and Meghan in terms of their temperament as well as how much scrutiny they were under.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Additional reporting by PA