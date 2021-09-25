The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a restaurant in Harlem on Friday afternoon and donated $25,000 to its coronavirus relief fund.

The couple are in New York City this week to attend the Global Citizen Live event which takes place on Saturday and plans to urge world leaders to adopt a more equitable vaccine policy.

On Friday, Melba’s Restaurant, which describes itself as the “premier comfort food destination in New York City” welcomed the Sussexes for a meal.

“It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s!” the restaurant tweeted.

“I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25k and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us!”

Founded by Melba Wilson, Melba’s has partnered with Team Unity Incorporated to launch the Melba’s COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund.

The goal of the fund is to raise a minimum of $250,000 to provide financial relief to the dozens of hourly workers impacted by the pandemic at Melba’s.

Melba’s has been open since 2005 and serves a wide-range of comfort meals, including southern fried chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, BBQ turkey meatloaf, and ribs.

It’s not clear what the Sussexes ate during their visit, however, a photograph of the couple at the restaurant shows them sat side-by-side inside one of the booths.

Harry is wearing beige trousers and a black polo shirt while Meghan is wearing a red and orange coat with matching trousers.

During the trip to NYC, the couple also visited One World Trade Center on Thursday along with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul.

When asked by a reporter present at the building if she was enjoying her trip to New York so far, Meghan smiled and replied: “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”