Harry and Meghan news – latest: Archie and Lilibet 'not invited' to King Charles coronation
The Wales children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla, but no invite for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two kids
Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to be given key roles at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May, while the Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilbet, are reportedly “not yet” invited to the event.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace. The Times reports that an invite has not yet been extended to Harry and Meghan’s children.
It comes as the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court.
A preliminary hearing in the libel case is now due to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday (17 March). The libel claim was temporarily paused in December last year to see if a settlement could be reached between the duke and the publisher.
Meanwhile, reports suggest Camilla will be known as Queen at her and King Charles III’s coronation, instead of Queen Consort. The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and simply states her as “Queen”, The Mirror reported.
King Charles orders soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet as morning patrols too 'loud'
King Charles has reportedly asked the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet, after his morning phone calls were disrupted by raised voices and loud commands used during morning drills.
According toThe Daily Mail, royal sources have said that the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely”.
The publication reports that an email was sent within the Army’s Household Division telling them that the King had remarked on how loud the sentries were at St James’ Palace in the mornings.
Troops were asked to carry out their duties at a “slightly lower volume,” according to the report.

Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance, report claims
Prince Andrew is reported to have been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.
According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in the hope of a chance of redemption, more than three years after his interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was broadcast on the BBC’s Newsnight.

Brian Cox says Meghan Markle ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Harry
Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married into the royal family, and reiterated his call for the monarchy to be abolished.
The actor, 76, who stars as media mogul Logan Roy in HBO’s hit drama Succession, apparently criticised the Duchess of Sussex for entering the family with the assumption that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the Firm.

The Crown stars playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted filming together
The actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students in The Crown have been spotted filming together in St Andrews.
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town on Friday.
Bellamy was dressed in clothes that would not have been out of place in the early 2000s - when the couple attended the university - including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.
She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.
Oprah Winfrey says Harry and Meghan ‘should do what they feel is best’ over King Charles’ coronation
Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The talk show host, who has been close friends with the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation during an interview on Tuesday with friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings, to promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.
During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the event, before asking Winfrey for her opinion on it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”
“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” Winfrey replied. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”
She acknowledged she hasn’t specifically spoken to the couple about the coronation, as they haven’t “asked” her for her “opinion” on if they should attend it or not.

William says Princess Diana would be ‘disappointed’ at level of homelessness in UK
Prince William has said that his mother, Princess Diana, would have been disappointed at the lack of progress in preventing homelessness.
Appearing in a video for this year’s Red Nose Day charity appeal on Friday (17 March), William visited people supported by the homelessness charity Groundswell, which is funded by Comic Relief.
“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” William said in the video, opening up about the influence of his mother’s philanthropic work on his own outlook.
He continued: “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it.”
Prince William is a patron of the Passage homelessness charity, a central London organisation he visited with his mother when he was a child.
Sussex kids ‘not yet invited’ to coronation as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis given key roles
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May, while the Sussex’s children are reportedly “not yet” invited.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.
Meanwhile, The Times reports that Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, have not yet been extended an invitation.
At the time of the coronation, George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.
Prince Archie will turn four on the day of the coronation.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' key role in King's coronation revealed
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to accompany Charles and Camilla as they leave the Abbey after the service, the Times reported.
The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.
George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.

