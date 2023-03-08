✕ Close Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of York has said it is “so sad” to see the “demise” of her ex-husband, the Duke of York, in the eyes of the public.

Sarah Ferguson, who is currently promoting her new novel, opened up about her continued support for Prince Andrew and said it has been “difficult to see” his trajectory after he stepped down as a working royal in 2019, over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes after the King is understood to have offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.

King Charles III requested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacate Frogmore Cottage, which they previously used as their UK residence. He may reportedly offer them a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to Andrew.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would prefer to have the disgraced Andrew as their neighbour in Windsor over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “I think they’d probably have Andrew,” she added.

Bond’s words follow reports that the King has officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.