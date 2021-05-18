The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on 20 May, marking their leather anniversary.

The couple first met in 2016 and their wedding was held two years later at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, they told Oprah Winfrey in an interview earlier this year they also held a secret private ceremony with the Archbishop of Canterbury in the “back yard” three days before.

Harry and Meghan now reside in California, where they moved in July 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Throughout their relationship, the Sussexes have attended a number of engagements and celebrated major milestones together. They are well-loved for their sweet public displays of affection, whether it is Harry stroking Meghan’s hair fondly or the couple gazing lovingly at one another in photographs.

Here are some of their cutest moments as a couple:

Kissing during the Royal Wedding Procession

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle at the end of their carriage procession in Windsor, on 19 May 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

During the royal procession to Windsor Castle after the couple got hitched, Harry and Meghan shared a sweet kiss in the carriage as newlyweds.

Making friends with the President of Ireland’s dogs

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain during their visit to Ireland on 11 July 2018 in Dublin (Getty Images)

When they visited Ireland in July 2018, the couple made new friends in the form of the Irish President’s show-stealing dogs, Brod and Sioda.

In one photograph, one of the dogs is seen sitting at Meghan’s feet and looking up at her happily while she laughs with Harry.

Meghan keeping Harry dry in Dubbo, Australia

Britain’s Prince Harry speaks to the community as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holds an umbrella under heavy rain in Australia’s outback town of Dubbo in October 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

While Harry gave a speech in Dubbo, Australia, Meghan stood by her husband and held an umbrella over his head to keep him dry.

As the raindrops fall around them, she was photographed looking lovingly at him while he spoke. According to People magazine, the mayor of Dubbo offered to let Harry borrow his umbrella, but Harry replied: “It’s all right, I’ve got my wife.”

Hiking through Redwoods Forest, New Zealand

The royal couple visited a redwood forest in New Zealand in 2018 and shared snaps of their stylish hike through nature.

They spent the day walking over suspension bridges and taking photos among the gigantic trees, but the sweetest photo was of them taking a moment to gaze at the picturesque vistas in the forest.

Greeting small children at Bristol Old Vic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet children in the crowd as they arrive at the Bristol Old Vic on 1 February 2019 in Bristol (Getty Images)

The Sussexes visited Bristolo Old Vic on 1 February 2019 to officially open the newly redeveloped building and meet the children attending new school workshops there.

In one photo from the event, Harry and Meghan both bent down to say hello to the children who were there to greet them.

Showing support for Morocco girls’ school

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch students play football during their visit to Lycée Qualifiant Grand Atlas, the local secondary school in February 2019 in Asni (Getty Images)

During a visit to a boarding house in the village of Asni, Morocco, a very pregnant Meghan is seen leaning on her husband and giggling.

The pair flew from the capital Rabat by helicopter during the three-day visit to the country and Meghan received a traditional Moroccan henna tattoo intended to bring luck to her first child.

Introducing Archie to the Queen

When the Sussexes introduced baby Archie to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip before the rest of the world, they released a photograph of the special moment on their social media account.

The black and white photo shows Meghan holding Archie and showing him to the Queen, who is beaming at her new great-grandson. Harry looks nervous but excited beside his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, who is smiling broadly at the baby.

Meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation (Getty Images)

A photo of Harry, Meghan and then-baby Archie sitting together as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their royal tour is just adorable.

The image, taken at a meeting at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in September 2019, captures Meghan in a fit of laughter as Harry looks lovingly at his son, who was just four months old at the time.

Attending The Lion King premiere

Meghan and Harry in July 2019 (Shutterstock / Cubankite)

The Sussexes held hands and couldn’t keep their eyes off one another as they attended the premiere of The Lion King in London, before they met Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Battering up before the Boston Red Sox baseball game

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at London Stadium (Getty Images)

This photo captured the moment Meghan gazed up at her husband as they stepped onto the pitch at the London Stadium on 29 June 2019, ahead of the first London games between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The couple visited both teams in their respective clubhouses and received gifts, including team onesies and baby-sized jerseys for Archie.

Attending The Endeavour Fund Awards

Harry and Meghan in March 2020 (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The couple were photographed smiling happily at one another as they walk through the rain to attend The Endeavour Fund Awards in March 2020.

Harry is seen holding an umbrella over his wife’s head as the raindrops catch the light behind them, illuminating a sweet moment between the pair.

Second pregnancy announcement

The Duke and Duchess shared a tender moment in their second pregnancy announcement. The photo, published on their official website, showed Meghan laying down on the grass with her belly prominent and her head on Harry’s lap.

Harry is looking down at his wife and beaming at her as he strokes her hair.

Every time Harry strokes Meghan’s hair

Last, but definitely not least, fans of the Sussexes swooned over a video compilation of every time Harry stroked or fixed Meghan’s hair in public, usually to move it out of the way.

Harry was praised for being an “attentive husband” as he would fix Meghan’s pony tail every time she accepted a gift that was placed over her head, or even when the wind blew through her hair.