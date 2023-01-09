✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interview, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.

The remarks were made during a sit-down with ITV’s Tom Braby ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.

During one exchange, Harry responded to an accusation that he and his wife had accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

He also spoke at length about the ongoing conflict with his brother William, notably reflecting on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he received from his family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex claimed Queen Consort Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry his father, now King Charles.