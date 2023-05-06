Prince Harry ‘heading back to LA’ after brief coronation appearance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be on his way back to the US just hours after his father’s coronation ceremony ended today.

Prince Harry has lived in the United States with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, since he stepped down from his position as a senior royal in 2020.

It is believed that he headed back to Heathrow Airport after attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, later boarding his return flight to Los Angeles, The Telegraph reports.

The duke reunited with his wider family for the first time since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September. It also marks the first time that he has seen his family since the release of his tell-all memoir Spare in January.

The Duke of Sussex quickly got into a car with a blank expression on his face after leaving Westminster Abbey. Harry‘s vehicle, which had blacked out windows, followed the coronation procession back towards Buckingham Palace.

It is understood that Harry’s visit to the UK was always planned to be a brief one, since the coronation has fallen on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

He was seen smiling at several points throughout the service, and was seated near a heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and the Princess Royal, Prince Anne. He was also sat in the same row as Prince Andrew.

Harry arrived alone at the event and did not appear to have any interaction with his brother William.

He seemed in good spirits, though, chatting with Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and was also photographed smiling widely at the Princess Royal as he took his seat in the third row in the Abbey.

He will now fly back to Montecito, California, to be with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and his children, Archie, four and Lilbet, one.

The Independent has contacted the Duke of Sussex’s representatives for comment.