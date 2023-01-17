✕ Close Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace William broke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology for his “disgraceful” column in The Sun, claiming he was left feeling “sick” after the backlash.

Claiming to have emailed the couple to apologise on Christmas Day, the ex-Top Gear host claimed he was “profoundly sorry” for the language in his column, adding: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, insisted that Clarkson had written “solely to Prince Harry” and rejected the presenter’s claims to have written the column “in a hurry”, accusing him of a “longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”.

In the article, the former Top Gear host said he despised the duchess on a “cellular level”, adding that he dreamt of the day she would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.