Kate Middleton - latest: Princess of Wales releases new photo as children wish William happy Father’s Day
A Father’s Day message followed a public appearance on Saturday by the Princess of Wales, alongside William and the King
The Prince of Wales received a touching Father’s Day message from George, Charlotte and Louis – posted on social media with a new photograph by mum Kate.
The Prince himself posted, wishing King Charles: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa.”
Showing William with his arms around his three children on a beach in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales’ new photograph comes a day after she began a gradual return to public duties after she began cancer treatment.
She made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch Trooping the Colour.
During the ceremony, she viewed from a window with her children, before returning to the palace to view the RAF fly-past alongside the King, who has also been receiving treatment for cancer.
In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease. She admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet.
Princess Eugenie releases Father’s Day post
Princess Eugenie also posted on social media to mark Father’s Day.
She shared a photo of husband, Jack Brooksbank, with their children August, three, and Ernest, one, on Instagram.
The photos were captioned: “Happy Father’s Day. We love you.”
It is the first time a message from the three children has been posted on the family’s social media accounts.
Royal Family shares old Father’s Day footage
The Royal Family’s X account also shared footage of Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, sourced from the BFI archive.
“Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day,” the royal family’s official account said.
Set to piano music, the footage showed several scenes of Philip and Charles together. In one clip Philip lifts baby Charles out of a pram, in another the pair are seen sailing together.
With a dash of Disney princess – Kate has become a bellwether for uncertain times
The Princess of Wales’s appearance on the balcony for the King’s birthday parade was delivered in her hallmark style of duty and distance, but the pressure she feels to perform for us in public was there for all to see, says Tessa Dunlop
Father’s Day message follows a difficult year for the royals
William’s Father’s Day message follows what has been a difficult year for the royal family.
The prince has balanced supporting his wife and family with maintaining his official duties.
Kate was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but cancer was found following the successful operation.
Charles was admitted to hospital just days after Kate, also for a procedure deemed unrelated to cancer.
In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, which is not prostate cancer, that was discovered while the King was being treated at the private London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.
Prince William shares sweet Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales has shared a photo of him playing football with the King to mark Father’s Day.
The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12 1984.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the social media post, personally signed by William, said.
The photo taken by the PA news agency shows an almost two-year-old William in short dungarees and a stripey blue top and the King in a grey double-breasted suit kicking a small football.
Princess’s return may help cancer patients
The Princess’s gradual return to public life may inspire patients going through cancer treatment, charities have said.
Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president, said on Saturday: “Seeing Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales today was just lovely.
“As she said herself, today was a good day. By highlighting that there are good days and bad days, the Princess is helping to draw attention and normalise the reality of living with cancer.
“Our experts in our centres can help people navigate how to manage each day at a time and to live with the unexpected, just as the Princess is clearly doing – helping us all understand that cancer is not a straight line or a linear process.”
A spokesperson for Macmillan Cancer Support said on Saturday: “It’s an absolute pleasure to see her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales’ at Trooping the Colour today.
“As her Royal Highness said in her comments yesterday, cancer treatment can come with both good days and bad days, and I’m sure her attending the event will inspire so many people around the world who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment.”
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.
She has a few months of treatment to go for the unspecified form of cancer and said she has “good days and bad days”.
