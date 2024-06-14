✕ Close Harry and Meghan: A timeline

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles is set to ramp up his comeback with the Trooping the Colour tomorrow as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “secret” UK home has been revealed.

The King will celebrate his official birthday and the release of his birthday honours list with a grand display of the Crown’s military power.

Despite still suffering from cancer, he will carry out a ceremonial inspection of the soldiers, as he did last year, but he will do so from a carriage rather than horseback for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a two-year lease on a Cotswold property worth an estimated £2.5 million.

According to reports, the lease on their secret UK home was signed ahead of their wedding in 2018 as they awaited renovations on their official UK home Frogmore Cottage to be completed.

King Charles subsequently asked the couple to vacate the property last year after they stepped down as working royals in 2020.