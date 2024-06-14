Royal news - live: King Charles ramps up comeback as Harry and Meghan’s ‘secret’ UK home revealed
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
King Charles is set to ramp up his comeback with the Trooping the Colour tomorrow as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “secret” UK home has been revealed.
The King will celebrate his official birthday and the release of his birthday honours list with a grand display of the Crown’s military power.
Despite still suffering from cancer, he will carry out a ceremonial inspection of the soldiers, as he did last year, but he will do so from a carriage rather than horseback for safety reasons.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a two-year lease on a Cotswold property worth an estimated £2.5 million.
According to reports, the lease on their secret UK home was signed ahead of their wedding in 2018 as they awaited renovations on their official UK home Frogmore Cottage to be completed.
King Charles subsequently asked the couple to vacate the property last year after they stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Royal source claims Kate doesn’t want to ‘upstage’ King at Trooping the Colour
Following the news that the Princess of Wales is “considering” an appearance at Trooping the Colour, a source close to Kate has claimed she won’t appear to avoid upstaging the king.
Should the Princess appear, it will be her first time in the public eye since Christmas last year. She stepped back from her role in January because of ongoing health concerns.
The source told the Daily Beast: “Kate’s appearance will steal King Charles’s show. She won’t take [the] risk to anger her father-in-law.
“It would be wonderful, of course,” they added, “but more than slightly bizarre given that she bowed out of the Colonel’s Review.”
The cost of Trooping the Colour
A freedom of information request (FOI) has given an insight into the potential cost of this year’s Trooping the Colour.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) revealed that they spent £59,662.70 on the 2021 event on transport, fuel, horse food and temporary accommodations.
However, the total was much higher as this is not every cost incurred by the parade, which marks the King’s official birthday.
A much more significant £28 million was set aside to cover the event and the then-Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, which included four days of public events. An additional eight million was spent on security for the event by the Metropolitan Police.
Statista reports that the Sovereign Grant for this financial year is £86.3 million – the same amount allocated in 2022 and 2023.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘relieved’ to miss Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “relieved” to miss this year’s Trooping the Colour.
According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade.
This was also reportedly the case last year, despite it being Charles’s first Trooping the Colour as King.
Royal expert Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror of last year’s event: “Prince Harry is not coming to the King’s inaugural Trooping of the Colour, when for the first time since 1986 Britain’s monarch will be mounted taking the salute.
“Whether Harry was invited or not (probably not why would you invite someone who was not going to attend?) is a moot point. Harry is no longer a working royal.
“Trooping the Colour is a job for our working royals. The key word there is ‘job’. Saturday will see them dressed up and on parade, doing what they do best, providing the military, which depends on its hierarchical structures, with a symbolic figurehead.”
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘likely’ to appear at Trooping the Colour
A royal expert has claimed that the three Wales children “really enjoy” the Trooping the Colour and are likely to appear at tomorrow’s event.
This comes amid a difficult year for the family, which has seen Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis largely kept out of the public eye as a result of the Princess of Wales’s ongoing cancer battle.
Of the family’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, royal author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: “They’ve been up there several times now.
“They are always impeccably behaved, often entertaining, and they always seem to enjoy it. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if William decides to bring them.”
Prince William secretly visits MI6
The Prince of Wales yesterday visited MI6 in a visit that is currently shrouded in secrecy.
News of Prince William’s Thursday afternoon was revealed via the Court Circular, which details royal engagements and is published the day after they take place.
It simply stated: “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service.”
The visit comes after King Charles appointed former spy Baroness Manningham-Buller as the Order of the Garter’s first-ever female chancellor.
How to watch the Trooping the Colour
One of the most highly-anticipated events in the royal calendar is taking place tomorrow, the Trooping the Colour.
Those wishing to view the King’s official birthday parade in person are advised to gather on The Mall and the edge of St James’s Park in London from 9 am.
For those watching from home, the event will be broadcast on BBC One from 10:30 am.
Harry and Meghan 'had secret UK home worth £2.5m’
New reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret home in the UK before moving into Frogmore Cottage.
The home was allegedly worth £2.5 million and located in the Cotswolds, with the couple reportedly signing a two-year lease shortly before they tied the knot in 2018.
According to the Mirror, the couple lived in the property while their official UK residence Frogmore Cottage was being renovated.
They officially moved out of the cottage last June after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
Kate Middleton absent from new King Charles appointments
The Princess of Wales was notably absent from King Charles’s recent Order of the Garter appointments ahead of the Trooping the Colour.
According to reports, there have been long-standing calls for the future queen to be made a member of the institution – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.
The most notable appointment was that of the former director general of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, who became the first-ever female chancellor of the Order of the Garter.
Kate’s attendance at this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony has yet to be confirmed, as well as her potential attendance at Monday’s Garter Day ceremony.
Escaped military horse will have ‘most experienced rider’ at Trooping the Colour
An escaped military horse who ran through London earlier this year will have the “most experienced rider” at Trooping the Colour to give the animal “extra confidence”.
This comes after the army revealed that three of the five spooked horses have recovered enough to return to work.
The army said that Tennyson will be ridden by Corporal of Horse Harvey to provide “extra confidence” for his role in the prestigious Sovereign’s Escort at the rear rank of the second division.
Meanwhile, Trojan and Vanquish will be a part of the ceremonial guard for the official entrance to the Royal Palaces, joining the King’s Life Guard at Horse Guards.
The other two escaped horses, Vida and Quaker, are continuing their recovery in the countryside.
Trooping the Colour: Everything we know about King’s birthday and whether Kate Middleton will attend
Trooping the Colour is one of the most popular, glittering events in the royal calendar and it is taking place this Saturday (15 June).
Otherwise known as the King’s official birthday, it is a formal state ceremonial parade that sees the Monarch inspect the regiments of Household Division.
The eyes of the world will be on London this weekend because of the royal family’s ongoing health troubles, which saw King Charles take a step back from his duties earlier this year.
While the Monarch has now returned to a “reduced” summer schedule, he is continuing his cancer treatment alongside the Princess of Wales, who has not yet returned to duty.
The Princess of Wales has, however, hinted that she could appear with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday and reportedly said she is “considering” it should she feel well enough.
