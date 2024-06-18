✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

King Charles is marking a major milestone in his return to public duties today as he attends an ancient ceremony in Windsor.

The monarch has hit the ground running since he returned to public-facing royal duties at the end of April – visiting the theatre and embarking on overseas trips – as he continues treatment for cancer.

On Monday afternoon, he and the Queen attended the Garter Day service commemorating the Ladies and Knights of the ancient Order of the Garter.

Dressed in blue velvet robes and white plumed hats, the couple walked in a procession to St George’s Chapel as crowds looked on.

As the King returns to tradition, Meghan Markle has embarked on a new business venture across the Atlantic.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex have teased an unlikely product she may be launching as part of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras shared an image of his dog with some bone-shaped treats that appear to have been sent by the duchess alongside some jam.

The container adorned the same typography and beige bow Meghan uses for her trademark jams.