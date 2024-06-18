Royal news - live: Meghan Markle tries new business venture as King Charles marks major return milestone
King and Queen to attend Garter Day service in Windsor
King Charles is marking a major milestone in his return to public duties today as he attends an ancient ceremony in Windsor.
The monarch has hit the ground running since he returned to public-facing royal duties at the end of April – visiting the theatre and embarking on overseas trips – as he continues treatment for cancer.
On Monday afternoon, he and the Queen attended the Garter Day service commemorating the Ladies and Knights of the ancient Order of the Garter.
Dressed in blue velvet robes and white plumed hats, the couple walked in a procession to St George’s Chapel as crowds looked on.
As the King returns to tradition, Meghan Markle has embarked on a new business venture across the Atlantic.
Friends of the Duchess of Sussex have teased an unlikely product she may be launching as part of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
Polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras shared an image of his dog with some bone-shaped treats that appear to have been sent by the duchess alongside some jam.
The container adorned the same typography and beige bow Meghan uses for her trademark jams.
Kate Middleton wanted to attend Trooping the Colour
A source close to the royal family has said that the Princess of Wales personally chose to attend Trooping the Colour.
Kate, 42, made her long-awaited first appearance of 2024 at the event last weekend as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed type of cancer.
“It was the princess’s decision and hers alone,” a source close told Vanity Fair.
“Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”
Kate announced her surprise appearance on Friday in a heartfelt message thanking the public for their well-wishes but admitting that she is not out of the woods yet.
Watch: Famously cheeky Prince Louis plays with Buckingham Palace curtains during Trooping the Colour parade
New dog biscuits teased under Meghan Markle's brand
Meghan Markle appears to have ventured away from jam and towards pet food as her friends tease new dog biscuits sent by the duchess.
The new product is the second confectionary launched by the Duchess of Sussex under her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
Fans spotted the new product as her friends took to social media to share their pictures of their dogs enjoying the treat on Saturday.
Polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry Nacho Figueras shared images of a new flavour of American Riviera Orchard jam to his Instagram story.
He later shared a picture of his dog next to a jar of bone-shaped treats adorning the same marketing as Meghan’s jam.
The label container displated the same typography and the two products shared the same beige coloured bow.
Who was honoured at today’s service?
Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.
Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter – the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry – process down the hill from the Berkshire castle’s State Apartments to St George’s Chapel, dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes, watched by crowds of onlookers.
The installation of new Companions of the Order took place during the service.
Composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Lord Kakkar and emeritus professor of surgery at University College London were both invested as Knight Companions, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester as a Royal Lady of the Garter.
‘Happy Father’s Day, Pa’ – William’s message to King marks break of tradition
The Prince of Wales has shared a photo of him playing football with the King to mark Father’s Day in a break from tradition.
The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12 1984.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the social media post, personally signed by William, said.
The photo shows an almost two-year-old William in short dungarees and a stripey blue top and the King in a grey double-breasted suit kicking a small football.
Later that same year William would gain a younger brother, with the Duke of Sussex born in September.
Pictured: William attends Garter Day without Kate
Soldier injured at Garter Day
A soldier was helped by his colleagues as he received medical assistance during the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel today.
It is not known who the soldier is or why he required medical attention
Best pictures from Garter Day service
Charles and Camilla lead royal family at Order of the Garter celebrations
The King and Queen led the monarchy in celebrating the ancient Order of the Garter as the royal family’s summer season began in earnest.
Ladies and Knights of the Garter processed through the grounds of Windsor Castle for the annual service commemorating the country’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry.
Charles and Camilla followed tradition and were at the back of the procession, dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes as were the other members of the order, including the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh.
The King’s appearance comes just two days after the Trooping the Colour ceremony where he was joined by fellow cancer patient the Princess of Wales, who did not attend Garter Day.
Among the members of the Order taking part in the procession were former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major, along with Baroness Amos.
The Duke of York, a member of the order, did not join the service.
Prince of Wales attends but no Kate
The Prince of Wales attended today’s Garter Day service but there was no sign of the Princess of Wales by his side.
Kate returned to public facing duties over the weekend as she joined the royal family for the Trooping of the Colour.
She appears to have not made a full return to normality yet as she did not join other senior royals at todays ceremony in Windsor.
The King, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, attended alongside the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.
