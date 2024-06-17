Royal family news: Kate Middleton releases new photo as William breaks major tradition with message to Charles
Kate shares message day after returning to royal duties
The royal family shared heartfelt Fathers Day messages on Sunday as they marked a busy weekend with Kate’s return to royal duties.
The Princess of Wales joined her family for the first time since her cancer diagnosis for the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday.
Stood smiling next to Prince William, the princess shared a picture of her husband and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis to social media the following day.
The post reads: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day”, followed by two red hearts and signed “G, C & L”.
Prince William showed his appreciation for his own father on Sunday in a major breakaway from royal tradition.
He shared a hrowback photograph of himself and his father, taken shortly before his second birthday and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”
Meanwhile, the King is continuing to ramp up his public appearances as he and Queen Camilla prepare to attend today’s Garter Day service.
Charles has hit the ground running since he returned to public-facing royal duties at the end of April - visiting the theatre and embarking on overseas trips - as he continues treatment for cancer.
On Monday, he will stand alongside other members of the royal family at the traditional celebration commemorating the Ladies and Knights of the ancient Order of the Garter.
George, Charlotte and Louis make social media debut
The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales penned their first ever social media post on Sunday as they shared their appreciation for their father.
What is Garter Day?
Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.
Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter – the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry – process down the hill from the Berkshire castle’s State Apartments to St George’s Chapel, dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes, watched by crowds of onlookers.
King Charles and Camilla will join this year’s celebrations alongside other members of the royal family.
The installation of new Companions of the Order will take place during the service.
Composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Lord Kakkar, emeritus professor of surgery at University College London are both being invested as Knight Companions alongside the Duchess of Gloucester as a Royal Lady of the Garter.
The palace said Charles, Camilla and members of the royal family will depart by carriage afterwards and return to the castle.
King and Queen to attend Garter Day ceremony
The King will attend the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle as the busy royal summer period begins in earnest.
He will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the traditional celebration commemorating the ancient Order of the Garter on Monday.
His appearance comes just two days after the Trooping the Colour ceremony where the King was joined by fellow cancer patient the Princess of Wales.
Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter – the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry – process down the hill from the Berkshire castle’s State Apartments to St George’s Chapel, dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes, watched by crowds of onlookers.
The palace said Charles, Camilla and members of the royal family will depart by carriage afterwards and return to the castle.
The installation of new Companions of the Order – including composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber who has been made a Knight Companion – will take place during the service.
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.
The Princess confirmed on Friday that she would be in attendance for events at Buckingham Palace.
Princess of Wales’ health history as she returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales has said she is “not out of the woods yet”
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
After a challenging year for the royal family with sibling rifts and health battles, the King’s birthday presented a much-needed joyous occasion.
Despite the bursts of rain, the sun eventually shone as the Princess of Wales returned courageously to public duties. Saturday marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year.
Kate, 42, stood tall and proud next to Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as she watched the Trooping the Colour flypast.
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who's who
The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she made a glorious comeback for the King’s birthday
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
Kate wears bold white dress last seen at coronation as she returns to public duties at Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales looked striking in her first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour procession, alongside Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
She opted for a dress she was last seen wearing when she attended the King’s coronation in May 2023.
Kate, 42, had announced on Friday that she would be attending the King’s official birthday parade at the weekend, with the event marking her first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March and had abdominal surgery in January. Follow The Independent’s live reporting on the Trooping the Colour procession here.
Kate supported by George, Louis and Charlotte in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales was joined by her three children as she attended Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking her first public appearance after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
Kate, 42, has been receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer since February, when the disease was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery.
The senior royal made her first public appearance of the year for a traditional parade through London for the King’s official birthday celebrations.
Kate supported by George, Louis and Charlotte in first outing since diagnosis
Princess has made her first public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis in March
