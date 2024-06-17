✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The royal family shared heartfelt Fathers Day messages on Sunday as they marked a busy weekend with Kate’s return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales joined her family for the first time since her cancer diagnosis for the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday.

Stood smiling next to Prince William, the princess shared a picture of her husband and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis to social media the following day.

The post reads: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day”, followed by two red hearts and signed “G, C & L”.

Prince William showed his appreciation for his own father on Sunday in a major breakaway from royal tradition.

He shared a hrowback photograph of himself and his father, taken shortly before his second birthday and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

Meanwhile, the King is continuing to ramp up his public appearances as he and Queen Camilla prepare to attend today’s Garter Day service.

Charles has hit the ground running since he returned to public-facing royal duties at the end of April - visiting the theatre and embarking on overseas trips - as he continues treatment for cancer.

On Monday, he will stand alongside other members of the royal family at the traditional celebration commemorating the Ladies and Knights of the ancient Order of the Garter.