The Prince of Wales received a touching Father’s Day message from George, Charlotte and Louis – posted on social media with a new photograph by mum Kate.

The Prince himself posted, wishing King Charles: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa.”

Showing William with his arms around his three children on a beach in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales’ new photograph comes a day after she began a gradual return to public duties after she began cancer treatment.

She made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch Trooping the Colour.

During the ceremony, she viewed from a window with her children, before returning to the palace to view the RAF fly-past alongside the King, who has also been receiving treatment for cancer.

In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease. She admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet.