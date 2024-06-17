Kate Middleton - latest: Princess of Wales releases new photo as children wish William happy Father’s Day
A Father’s Day message followed a public appearance on Saturday by the Princess of Wales, alongside William and the King
The Prince of Wales received a touching Father’s Day message from George, Charlotte and Louis – posted on social media with a new photograph by mum Kate.
The Prince himself posted, wishing King Charles: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa.”
Showing William with his arms around his three children on a beach in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales’ new photograph comes a day after she began a gradual return to public duties after she began cancer treatment.
She made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch Trooping the Colour.
During the ceremony, she viewed from a window with her children, before returning to the palace to view the RAF fly-past alongside the King, who has also been receiving treatment for cancer.
In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease. She admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet.
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.
The Princess confirmed on Friday that she would be in attendance for events at Buckingham Palace.
Princess of Wales’ health history as she returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales has said she is “not out of the woods yet”
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
After a challenging year for the royal family with sibling rifts and health battles, the King’s birthday presented a much-needed joyous occasion.
Despite the bursts of rain, the sun eventually shone as the Princess of Wales returned courageously to public duties. Saturday marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year.
Kate, 42, stood tall and proud next to Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as she watched the Trooping the Colour flypast.
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she made a glorious comeback for the King’s birthday
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand name used to sell adult colouring books
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand name American Riviera Orchard is being used to sell adult colouring books via an unknown online seller.
A Shopify page that uses the Duchess of Sussex’s brand name is selling adult colouring books including one labelled “working class royalty” for between £8 and £16 depending on size, The Independent can reveal.
While the working class royalty colouring book is currently sold out, two financial planners are still available priced at £8 and £16 respectively.
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.
The Princess confirmed on Friday that she would be in attendance for events at Buckingham Palace.
Princess of Wales’ health history as she returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales has said she is “not out of the woods yet”
Kate wears bold white dress last seen at coronation as she returns to public duties at Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales looked striking in her first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour procession, alongside Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
She opted for a dress she was last seen wearing when she attended the King’s coronation in May 2023.
Kate, 42, had announced on Friday that she would be attending the King’s official birthday parade at the weekend, with the event marking her first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March and had abdominal surgery in January. Follow The Independent’s live reporting on the Trooping the Colour procession here.
Kate wears bold white dress last seen at coronation as she returns to public duties
Procession marks the first public appearance for Princess of Wales this year
Kate supported by George, Louis and Charlotte in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales was joined by her three children as she attended Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking her first public appearance after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
Kate, 42, has been receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer since February, when the disease was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery.
The senior royal made her first public appearance of the year for a traditional parade through London for the King’s official birthday celebrations.
Kate supported by George, Louis and Charlotte in first outing since diagnosis
Princess has made her first public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis in March
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
After a challenging year for the royal family with sibling rifts and health battles, the King’s birthday presented a much-needed joyous occasion.
Despite the bursts of rain, the sun eventually shone as the Princess of Wales returned courageously to public duties. Saturday marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year.
Kate, 42, stood tall and proud next to Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as she watched the Trooping the Colour flypast.
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she made a glorious comeback for the King’s birthday
Prince Louis plays with Buckingham Palace curtains during Trooping the Colour parade
Prince Louis was spotted getting distracted by the curtain cords of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade, as he opted to sit on the Princess of Wales’ lap for the celebration. The six-year-old has gained a reputation over the years for his cheeky nature, and appeared to look for other things to do during this year’s parade marking the King’s birthday - including pulling on the curtain cords. Along with his sister, Princess Charlotte, the duo joined the Princess of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacle.
Sweet video of Prince Philip shared on royal accounts
The Royal Family have shared a sweet video on their social media page of the late Prince Philip playing with his young son, the current King Charles.
Taken from the BFI Archives, the caption reads: “Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments