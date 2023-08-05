Kate Middleton ‘tipped to take over senior role’ from King Charles at royal club

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior figures at The Royal Thames Yacht Club are reportedly hoping that Kate Middleton might be willing to take over an important role from her father-in-law, King Charles III.

The Knightsbridge-based club includes Lord Mountbatten and Prince Philip among its former royal patrons.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, stepped down as commodore in 2021 due to his links with Jeffrey Epstein, and the role was taken over by his older brother, Charles.

Earlier this week, the yacht club hosted a new event on the Isle of Wight, titled “Women Who Rock the Boat”, in an effort to encourage women to take up sailing.

According to the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, a senior member of the club said Kate would be a “great role model” were she to take on a position.

The Princess of Wales is a noted sailing enthusiast. Last year, she joined the Team GB sailing team in Plymouth for a friendly race against New Zealand. In 2019, she accompanied her husband, Prince William, with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, to the charity King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight.

“The trouble is, royal protocol dictates that it's up to her and the Royal Family to make the first move,” the Royal Thames Yacht Club member reportedly said.

This means that the Palace would need to approach the club and discuss the prospect of Kate taking on the role of commodore.

Kate celebrates with the Great Britain SailGP Team (Ricardo Pinto for SailGP/PA) (PA Media)

In recent years, yacht clubs around the UK have been endeavoring to improve gender representation, and overhaul the sport’s image as an old-boy’s network.

A female commodore was elected by the Royal Cinque Ports Yacht Club in Dover, Kent – one of the oldest Royal yacht clubs in Britain – for the first time in its 150-year history, in 2019.

Two years later, Sarah Hancock was appointed as the first female commodore of the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club.

Next month, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be among the senior royals gathering with King Charles to commemorate his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle.

The day will also mark the anniversary of the King’s accession.

It has been reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been “snubbed” from the event, despite Harry having a gap in his schedule that could allow him to attend.