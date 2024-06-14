✕ Close Harry and Meghan: A timeline

Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life this weekend as Queen Camilla revealed which job she’d like to take from King Charles.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.

This comes after she apologised in a heartfelt letter for missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.

The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Meanwhile, while on a visit to London’s Garden Museum yesterday, Queen Camilla said she would like to “nudge” King Charles’s patronage of the organisation away from him.

She joked: “I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here – quite a lot. I know my husband’s patron but I might have to nudge him, I’d quite like to take that one away from him.”