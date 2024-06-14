Royal news - live: Kate Middleton gives comeback update as Camilla reveals job she’d like to take from Charles
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life this weekend as Queen Camilla revealed which job she’d like to take from King Charles.
According to reports, the Princess of Wales may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.
This comes after she apologised in a heartfelt letter for missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.
The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
Meanwhile, while on a visit to London’s Garden Museum yesterday, Queen Camilla said she would like to “nudge” King Charles’s patronage of the organisation away from him.
She joked: “I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here – quite a lot. I know my husband’s patron but I might have to nudge him, I’d quite like to take that one away from him.”
Three military horses that got loose in London to feature in Trooping the Colour
Three military horses that got loose in central London earlier this year have been confirmed as having roles in Trooping the Colour on Saturday.
Five Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) horses were injured after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24.
Horses Tennyson, Trojan and Vanquish will take part in the King’s Birthday Parade after making “swift and successful” recoveries and showing “such aptitude and eagerness”, the Army said on Thursday.
Read more here:
Three military horses that got loose in London to feature in Trooping the Colour
Five Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment horses were injured after being spooked by rubble while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24.
— PA
ICYMI: King Charles’ new portrait covered in graffiti by activists at London gallery
The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has been covered in posters by activists at a London gallery.
Animal Rising campaigners plastered Wallace and Gromit-themed posters onto the new painting of the monarch, which is currently on public display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, at around midday on Tuesday.
The group shared a video of two of its supporters pasting the face of the animated character Wallace over Charles’s on the red-hued painting by Jonathan Yeo. They also stuck on a speech bubble, which read in capitals: “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”
Read more here:
King Charles’ new portrait covered in graffiti by activists at London gallery
Animal Rising campaigners plastered Wallace and Gromit-themed posters onto the new painting
Trooping the Colour set to be a washout
This year’s highly-anticipated Trooping the Colour procession is set to be a washout for public spectators.
Weather forecasts for the King’s official birthday parade have predicted a 40 percent chance of rain at 10 am on Saturday, which is just before the event is set to begin.
Those wishing to watch are advised to gather at The Mall and the edge of St James’s Park from 9 am.
London Garden Museum responds to Queen Camilla’s patronage offer
Queen Camilla yesterday joked that she would like to “nudge” King Charles’s role as patron of the London Garden Museum away from him.
The institution, which the Queen described as “such a special place”, subsequently responded and said they were delighted by her compliments.
TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh said: “She’s a great gardener and I know that Ray Mill is a wonderful retreat for her with her own garden.”
“We would be very happy to have the Queen and the King as patron, either or both. We just love that she loves to come.”
Royal expert claims Kate Middleton is preparing for return
The promotion of Kate Middleton’s stylist to “senior private executive” to the Prince and Princess of Wales is allegedly a sign that Kate is preparing for her return.
According to a palace source, Natasha Archer received the promotion after helping the princess attend hospital appointments during her ongoing cancer battle.
The source told the Daily Mail: “Natasha deserves this boost – she’s unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate.
“The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate’s side for years to come.
“It seems to be Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.”
Experts claim Kate Middleton had ‘grandmotherly’ bond with late Queen
A new documentary has seen experts take a look at the relationship between Kate Middleton and the late Queen Elizabeth.
Kate & The Queen: A Special Relationship is set to air on Channel 5 this Saturday and will detail how their relationship grew over time.
“The queen grew to trust Kate. I don’t think she really trusted anyone on first impression, we’re all performing the same show, the show is supporting the Queen,” claimed Daily Mail royal columnist Richard Kay.
“But with Kate and the Queen, it grew deeper than that, there was a real grandmotherly affection between the two.”
Former spy appointed Order of the Garter’s new chancellor
King Charles has appointed the former director general of MI5 as the new chancellor of the Order of the Garter.
Baroness Manningham-Buller is a former spy of more than three decades, and she will be the first woman person to occupy the role since its inception in the office’s inception in 1475.
The announcement from Buckingham Palace comes ahead of Garter Day on Monday, which will see the King take part in a ceremonial procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle.
TikTok star encourages Princess Anne to play the organ at Windsor Castle
A TikTok star has encouraged Princess Anne to tap into her potentially undiscovered musical talents.
Anna Lapwood is known as the “TikTok organist” and she was yesterday made an MBE at an investiture at Windsor Castle by the Princess Royal.
While there, she took the opportunity to encourage the late Queen’s daughter to try her hand at the castle’s organ.
Lapwood said: “I said ‘Have you ever had to go on the organ?’ and she said ‘No, I haven’t, I think it’s a bit late’.
“And I was like ‘Oh, I think you can I think you could do it, you should do it’.”
Palace insider says Kate return on Saturday is ‘far-fetched'
Following reports that the Princess of Wales is “considering” making a suprirse appearance at the Trooping the Colour, a palace insider has the possibility is “far-fetched”.
The insider told the Daily Beast: “I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched. It would be wonderful, of course, but more than slightly bizarre given that she bowed out of the Colonel’s Review.
“The royals typically have a light schedule over the summer months, so it would seem odd to make a big push for her to return now.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s circle getting smaller
A royal insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s circle of A-list friends is getting smaller.
Princess Diana’s former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed that their A-list friends are “dropping like flies” in a new interview with Closer magazine.
“Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies,” he said.
“Some already have done - Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them.”
“Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment - Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments