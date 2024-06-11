Royal news - live: Kate Middleton gives Trooping the Colour update as Harry and Meghan face fresh snub
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been snubbed for the second time in a week after it was revealed that the pair have not been invited to the Trooping of the Colour parade.
According to reports, the Sussexes, who are now based in LA, were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade, which will take place this Saturday, 15 June.
American PR expert Michael Levine told the Mirror: “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.”
The news come as it emerged Kate Middleton may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the annual event having apologised in a heartfelt letter on for missing the final rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.
The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
It comes after Prince Harry turned down an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Oliva Henson, at Chester Cathedral last week.
According to reports, he did not want ongoing family tensions to overshadow the “society wedding of the year” where Prince William served as usher.
ICYMI: Earl Spencer hires same divorce lawyer used by King Charles to separate from Diana
Earl Spencer is understood to have hired Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, the renowned divorce lawyer who King Charles once used to separate from Princess Diana, as he announced the breakdown of his third marriage.
Spencer, 60, is said to have instructed the “demon negotiator” branded a “steel magnolia” to end his marriage to Canadian philanthropist Countess Karen Spencer, 52, after 13-years together.
Full report:
Earl Spencer hires same lawyer used by King to divorce sister Princess Diana
Earl Charles Spencer has moved to end his third marriage to Karen Spencer
Meghan Markle could return to Suits
Drama fans are questioning whether Meghan Markle could reprise her role as Rachel Zane in Suits.
The question is being raised now that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is no longer a working royal, having given up her previous job to marry Prince Harry in 2018.
Suits is currently in the process of getting a new LA-based spin-off, and it has been noted that Meghan now lives in California with her family.
King Charles would be ‘delighted’ by surprise Kate appearance
Following the news that the Princess of Wales is considering making a surprise appearance at the Trooping the Colour, an expert has claimed that the King would be “delighted” if it happens.
PR advisor Rhea Freeman told GB News that any appearance would “dominate the news” and send a positive message about the strength of the monarchy to the world.
She said: “If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news.
“But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there.
“It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns.”
Prince Harry’s friends ‘don’t get on with Meghan'
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is looking to acquire a new UK residence as his friends have not been visiting him in America.
Tom Quinn claims that the Prince, who gave up his UK residence Frogmore Cottage last June, misses his old life.
He told The Mirror: “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.
“As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.
“He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.”
Prince Harry ‘misses his old life’ and is house hunting in the UK
After giving up his UK residence Frogmore Cottage last year, Prince Harry is reportedly on the look for a new residence in the UK.
The revelation comes after the Duke of Sussex stayed in a London hotel on his recent trip to the UK, having allegedly turned down the offer of staying in a royal residence.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.
“As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.
“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”
Prince William presents England team with numbered shirts
Prince William has presented the England squad with their numbered shirts ahead of this year’s Euros.
The Prince of Wales wished the team good luck ahead of the event, joking that Prince Louis has advised the team to eat “double portions” as they prepare for the hotly-anticipated final.
Harry Kane said of the meeting: “We just appreciate his support and how he talks as a fan and how excited he is to watch us.
“He’s going to try to get out for some games because he’s a big football fan.”
King Charles to attend Garter Day Service next week
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles will attend the annual Garter Day service after the Trooping the Colour.
While the Monarch, 75, was reported to be undertaking a reduced summer schedule because of his ongoing cancer battle, he appears determined to attend as many events as possible.
The Garter Day service will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle next week.
It involves a procession by the order of the Garter, described by Buckingham Palace as “the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.”
Harry Kane ‘backs himself’ in Euros 2024
Harry Kane opened up to Prince William about the possibility of scoring at this year’s Euros.
The England striker told the Prince of Wales that he “backs himself” after the second in line to the throne visited the team at St George’s Park today – England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.
Kane said William’s visit was “amazing” and has provided him with “extra motivation” to bring the coveted trophy home this year.
He said: “We know how much it means to the country and the fans. The nation comes together at this moment.
“We’re looking to get better, I always back myself to score.
“We have been good in the major tournaments in the last year. We are probably going into this as one of the favourites, one the other nations will look at and that’s a responsibility we have to take forward.
“We need to prove we are one of the best”.
King Charles pays tribute to Irish Guards
King Charles has today paid tribute to the “professionalism, courage and humour” of the Irish Guards ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.
The Monarch inspected the soldiers today and gave them new colours which will be publicly displayed for the first time at his official birthday parade on 15 June.
The King said: “In recent years, the regiment has continued to serve with immense distinction.
“Around the world, your achievements include vital work to counter terrorism in Iraq and to bolster security across Africa by providing high-quality training teams to work with local forces.
“At home, you played an indispensable role in assisting the civil authorities during the Covid pandemic and, only last year, training Ukrainian forces to enable them to defend their homeland.
“I was privileged to see the impressive results of this latter work for myself, during a visit to Knook Camp, on Salisbury Plain.
“In this ever-changing world, it is no exaggeration to say that the whole regiment finds itself occupying a central role in defence’s contribution to the myriad challenges which societies must face.
“In all of this, you bring to your duty a blend of professionalism, courage and humour which has always marked out Irish Guardsmen.”
Horses that ran through London will appear in Trooping the Colour
The escaped military horses that ran through London earlier this year will likely participate in the Trooping the Colour.
In a statement posted to Twitter (X), the British Army said that the animals were making “remarkable progress” after their ordeal, which saw them run through the capital after being spooked by noise from a building site.
The army wrote: “Three horses are back on duty and are likely to take part in the King’s Birthday Parade this month. Vida and Quaker are resting in the countryside for as long as they need, before being assessed for their suitability to return to work. “
We're delighted to share that the soldiers and Military Working Horses injured in London in April, continue to make remarkable progress in their recovery. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/7fVdp36OCy— British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) June 4, 2024
