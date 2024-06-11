✕ Close Harry and Meghan: A timeline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been snubbed for the second time in a week after it was revealed that the pair have not been invited to the Trooping of the Colour parade.

According to reports, the Sussexes, who are now based in LA, were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade, which will take place this Saturday, 15 June.

American PR expert Michael Levine told the Mirror: “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.”

The news come as it emerged Kate Middleton may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the annual event having apologised in a heartfelt letter on for missing the final rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.

The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

It comes after Prince Harry turned down an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Oliva Henson, at Chester Cathedral last week.

According to reports, he did not want ongoing family tensions to overshadow the “society wedding of the year” where Prince William served as usher.