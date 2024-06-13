Royal news - live: Kate Middleton gives comeback update as William reveals origin of his ‘Harry Potter scar’
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life this weekend as Prince William revealed the origins of his “Harry Potter” scar.
According to reports, the Princess of Wales may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.
This comes after she apologised in a heartfelt letter for missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.
The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
Meanwhile, while on a visit to Wales to learn about innovations in the seaweed industry yesterday, Prince William explained how he got a Harry Potter scar.
He did so when asked if he played golf, then explained that the last time he did, he sustained an injury to his head that has now drawn comparisons in his mind with Harry Potter’s famous lightning bolt scar.
Prince Louis offers advice to England squad for Euro 2024
Prince Louis offers heartwarming advice to England squad ahead of Euro 2024
Harry Kane advised by prince to ‘eat twice as much’
Doctors give King and Queen green light to visit Channel Islands
King and Queen to visit Channel Islands for first time since taking the throne
Charles keeps up busy schedule following return to public duties
Inside William and Kate’s £850-a-night Airbnb
Inside William and Kate’s £850 a night Welsh Airbnb stay
Staff at the country house in Gilwern called the royal couple ‘so kind and friendly’
Princess of Wales overtakes husband as Britain’s favourite royal
Britain’s favourite royal who has overtaken Prince William by a hair’s breadth
Exclusive: Princess of Wales, 41, is now Britain’s favourite royal, according to the Savanta poll
Harry and Meghan’s ‘contingency plan’ if Trump re-elected
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making a “contingency plan” in the event of Donald Trump’s reelection in November.
The former president said that the Duke of Sussex, whose visa is currently being reviewed, would be treated like any other citizen if it emerges that he lied about his prior drug use on his application.
A source told New Idea: “The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again - and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America.
“They’re putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office.”
Animal rights protestors who vandalised King Charles portrait not reported
The animal rights protestors who yesterday vandalised the new portrait of King Charles were not reported to the police.
“The gallery did not wish to report a crime and as such there is no further action by police,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
According to reports, the two men who transformed the Monarch into Wallace from Wallace and Gromit left the London gallery when asked.
They were drawing attention to the alleged plight of animals on RSPCA Assured farms, a charity which the King was recently made patron of.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand used to sell adult colouring books
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand is being used to sell adult colouring books.
A Shopify account using the name American Riviera Orchard has already sold out of the books and is also selling royal-themed financial planners.
This comes ahead of the official launch of Meghan’s brand.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Meghan Markle for comment.
Prince Harry ‘directly’ told to stop leaking information about Royals to press
King Charles “directly” told Prince Harry to stop discussing the royal family with the press, a royal expert has claimed.
This comes after the Duke of Sussex was seemingly snubbed by his father on his recent trip to the UK, when the King decided not to meet his youngest son citing his “busy schedule”.
Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble.”
Queen Camilla wants one of King Charles’s patronages
Queen Camilla has today said she would like to “nudge” one of King Charles’s patronages away from him.
She explained that London’s Garden Museum is “such a special place” during her visit to celebrate women in gardening and expressed a desire to represent the institution.
“I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here – quite a lot. I know my husband’s patron but I might have to nudge him, I’d quite like to take that one away from him,” she joked.
“It’s such a special place that every time I’m asked, I just like to come back again and I think this wonderful exhibition celebrating women in garden[ing] is so important.”
King Charles says England’s loss last week ‘doesn’t really matter’
King Charles said that England’s loss to Iceland last week “doesn’t really matter” head of this year’s Euros.
The Monarch made the revelation to former England captain David Beckham at St James’s Palace last night.
“It doesn’t really matter does it?” he said. “It was a warming up sort of thing. You don’t want to expend it all in one go at the beginning.”
This comes as Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will travel to Germany next week to watch the England squad take on Denmark in the Euros.
