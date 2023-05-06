Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry amused fans during the coronation after she was captured struggling to find her seat in Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday 6 May, the “Dark Horse” singer, who will be performing at the coronation ceremony on Sunday, arrived in Westminster Abbey for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowning in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit, which she paired with an oversized fascinator and matching opera-length gloves.

However, once inside the abbey, Perry, who was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, appeared briefly unable to locate her seat, with the singer seen looking around in apparent confusion and at one point pointing to a pew with a question.

Perry’s large fascinator also appeared to contribute to the problem, as it seemed to hinder the singer’s ability to see.

On Twitter, the viral moment, which has since turned into a meme, has been met with amusement from viewers, with many finding Perry’s situation relatable.

“Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Katy Perry trying to find her seat at the King’s coronation is me trying to navigate through life at the moment.”

“Katy Perry not finding her seat I can relate,” someone else admitted, while another joked: “Me trying to find my mom at a full supermarket.”

Fortunately, Perry was ultimately able to find her seat in the abbey, a fact she later confirmed on Twitter when she addressed the viral reaction to her initial confusion.

“Don’t worry guys I found my seat,” Perry tweeted to renewed amusement from her fans.

Following the ceremony, Perry was seen agreeing to selfies with other attendees and fans.

The American Idol judge’s attendance at the coronation ceremony comes before she is set to perform at the star-studded concert on 7 May. The concert will also include performances by Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie, Take That, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal.

