Royal news – latest: King Charles to address German parliament as Camilla pays subtle tribute to Elizabeth II
King to become first British monarch to address Bundestag
The King will become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.
Charles will deliver a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.
During the day the King will also attend a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building.
It comes as Prince Harry on Tuesday accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.
The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.
Harry did not attend the third day of the hearing on Wednesday.
Camilla pays subtle tribute to Elizabeth II
The Queen Consort wore a tiara once owned by the Queen Mother and a brooch bearing the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she attended a state banquet in Berlin last night.
Camilla, sporting a black evening gown studded with silver embroidery, arrived at the Schloss Bellevue residence wearing the Boucheron tiara given to her by the late monarch. She also wore the Queen’s fringed diamond necklace, offered to her as a wedding present in November 1947.
The Queen’s Family Order, the sovereign’s highest personal order of merit, was pinned to Camilla’s left shoulder. It features a hand-painted miniature of the young Queen set in platinum.
Harry not in court for final day of hearing
The Duke of Sussex is not in court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a group of privacy claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
Harry attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday and Tuesday, but was not present on Wednesday or as the hearing continued on Thursday.
Some of the other people bringing the claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Lawrence and Sadie Frost, have also attended some of the hearing.
None of the group, which also includes Sir Simon Hughes and Liz Hurley, were seen in the courtroom as the hearing resumed on Thursday morning.
In pictures: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes King Charles at the Chancellery in Berlin
Later, the King and the Queen Consort will visit Wittenbergplaztz Food Market and meet a range of local business owners who will discuss the history of the market.
Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary after Russia invaded their homeland and Charles will tour the Tegel Refugee Centre to meet some of the group.
Separately the Queen Consort will visit the Refugio House community centre, a meeting place for locals and new Berlin residents, including refugees.
In pictures: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue in Germany
If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023
In the modern world, when conflicts turn hot, they also turn complicated. When one country invades another, it is not uncommon for it to end up with less, not more, than when it started, writes Tom Peck.
Not that long ago, capitalism and communism were engaged in what really should have been a straightforward existential struggle, but it hadn’t even been going for all that long before America was secretly selling guns to Iran and sending the profits to a guerrilla movement in Nicaragua for reasons that really don’t make sense even on the tenth reading of the Wikipedia page on the subject.
Prince Harry is suing the Daily Mail for running what he alleges to be a covert surveillance operation on him, yet his witness statement on the matter appears to be more concerned with ramping up another conflict – with his own family.
ICYMI: Friends close to Prince Andrew rubbish reports he is planning to write memoir
Friends close to Prince Andrew have hit out at reports that he is planning to write a memoir.
On Sunday, a number of newspapers claimed that the Duke of York was in talks to produce a tell-all autobiography, following the success of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’.
However, friends of his family have taken the unusual step to make his views known following the reports.
King Charles and Camilla arrive in Berlin for first state visit as monarch
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have a “paternal and protective” friendship with the Duke of Sussex, the singer’s husband has said.
The couple are part of a group – along with Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley – bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.
The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
