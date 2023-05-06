Who’s who inside Westminster Abbey as guests arrive for star-studded coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The great and the good are arriving for the star-studded coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla as millions across the globe prepare to watch the historic ceremony.

Celebrities, scientists, politicians and other public figures - wearing a colourful array of suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing - were among those seen filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning ahead of the big event.

A delighted looking Dame Emma Thompson was one of the first to arrive for the ceremony. Other stars seen entering the church included actor Stephen Fry, musician Nick Cave and magician Dynamo. Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, who became a household name during the Covid pandemic, was also in attendance, alongside London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Tory MPs Andrea Leadsom and Michael Gove and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey were also spotted at the church, representing the worlds of politics and public service at the event, which will welcome around 2,000 guests.

The King and Queen will set off on the procession at 10.20am in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach, created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey starts at 11am.

Dame Emma Thompson (PA)

Dame Emma Thompson gave a peace sign as she arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Love Actually star joins

And and Dec ( PA)

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the abbey just before 9am greeting other guests with waves and smiles. Wearing morning suits, Ant and Dec grinned and said hello as some members of the congregation in the North Transept gave them a cheer.

( )

Theresa Coffey, the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs arrives wearing a red hat, white blazer and spotted dress.

Ms Coffey, who represents Suffolk Coastal, was previously secretary of state for health and social care, and deputy prime minister, between 6 September 2022 and 25 October 2022.

She was secretary of state at the Department for Work and Pensions between 8 September 2019 and 6 September 2022.

Nick Cave (PA)

Nick Cave, the Australian singer, arrives for the ceremony. Earlier this week Mr Cave defended himself after a fan questioned his attendance at the coronation, saying he holds “an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals”.

In the latest edition of his self-published Red Hand Files newsletter, where he answers fan-sent questions, the rocker revealed that he has received several hostile messages questioning his supposed support of the monarchy.

“Why the f*** are you going to the King’s coronation?” one asked.

Professor Chris Whitty (PA)

Professor Chris Whitty is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser and head of the public health profession. He represents the UK on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

Chris is a practising NHS Consultant Physician at University College London Hospitals (UCLH) and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and a visiting professor at Gresham College.

Chris is an epidemiologist and has undertaken research and worked as a doctor in the UK, Africa and Asia.

Lionel Richie (Getty Images)

Lionel Richie, the American singer, was all smiles as he arrived. Mr Richie met the King and Queen and other guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at the first traditional garden party of the King’s reign earlier this week.

Buckingham Palace hosted around 8,000 guests on Wednesday afternoon, where attendees also had the chance to mingle with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Guests included “Coronation Champions”, exceptional volunteers recognised for their work by the Royal Voluntary Service, of which Camilla is the president.

Lord Sebastian Coe (PA)

Lord Sebastian Coe, the former Olympian, wore a black blazer and grey trousers as he arrived for the event.