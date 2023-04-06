✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

A coronation “rule” could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, snubbed from an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

In keeping with plans for a “slimmed-down” ceremony, King Charles III has reportedly decided that he will appear only with working members of the royal family, those he is closest to.

According to The Mirror, plans for the balcony appearance will involve a “select few royals” who have “dedicated their lives to public service”, while also showing “the heartbeat and future of his family”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel from the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State coach to Buckingham Palace on Saturday 6 May.

Reports of the plans come after the official invitations for the King’s coronation were unveiled, with confirmation that Camilla’s title will change from Queen Consort to Queen at the ceremony next month.

The artist behind the invitations, meanwhile, revealed the fascinating symbolism behind the details in the design.