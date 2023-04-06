King Charles – latest: Coronation decision could rule Harry, Meghan and Andrew out of balcony appearance
King Charles III is known to be planning a ‘slimmed-down’ coronation ceremony that is less extravagant than that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II
A coronation “rule” could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, snubbed from an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family.
In keeping with plans for a “slimmed-down” ceremony, King Charles III has reportedly decided that he will appear only with working members of the royal family, those he is closest to.
According to The Mirror, plans for the balcony appearance will involve a “select few royals” who have “dedicated their lives to public service”, while also showing “the heartbeat and future of his family”.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel from the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State coach to Buckingham Palace on Saturday 6 May.
Reports of the plans come after the official invitations for the King’s coronation were unveiled, with confirmation that Camilla’s title will change from Queen Consort to Queen at the ceremony next month.
The artist behind the invitations, meanwhile, revealed the fascinating symbolism behind the details in the design.
Prince George will have official role in King Charles’ coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, with the monarch’s nine-year-old grandson Prince George expected to take on one of the official roles.
On Tuesday 4 April, Buckingham Palace announced that George, who is second-in-line to the throne and the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would join three other pages for the King.
As the procession of the King and Queen makes its way through the Nave of Westminster Abbey on 6 May, the pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said the couple was “very excited and delighted” about George’s upcoming role. “His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page,” the spokesperson told People. “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to - and I’m sure George is, too.”
Read the full story below:
Prince George will have official role in King Charles’ coronation
The King and Queen will be crowned on May 6
Sarah Ferguson on Andrew, Diana and Prince Harry, and her new Mills & Boon whodunit
Hello, do you like the background? Is it too bright, or not bright enough?” Sarah, the Duchess of York asks excitably. “Are you happy with the windows, or do you want me to close the curtains?” The duchess, who was affectionately nicknamed Fergie when she married into the royal family in 1986, is sitting in the study at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s residence. It’s a home she has shared with the Duke of York on and off for many years, despite the fact they separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but it’s a sprawling pad that she clearly doesn’t call home sweet home, any more than she does the Mayfair mews she bought last year. For years now, she has lived a peripatetic, transatlantic life between the US and the UK.
Read the full interview with the Duchess of York:
Sarah Ferguson on Andrew, Harry and her new Mills & Boon whodunit
The Duchess of York talks to Charlotte Cripps about feeling broken, living through her heroines and plastic surgery
Everything we know about the coronation
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Here’s everything we know about the ceremony so far:
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
King Charles III of the United Kingdom
King Charles praises Germany's generosity in hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees
The ancient symbolism behind King Charles’s coronation invite design
The ancient symbolism behind King Charles’s coronation invite design
‘Green Man’ seen as pagan symbol but carvings are found in churches across Europe
Sarah Ferguson ‘doesn’t know’ how King Charles is coping ahead of coronation
Sarah Ferguson has admitted she doesn’t know how King Charles III is coping with his new role as monarch.
In an interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, the Duchess of York, 63, shared her thoughts on King Charles’s reign.
“I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t,” she said, addressing Charles’s workload ahead of the coronation on 6 May.
“We used to go skiing together,” she said. “And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with.”
Her comments come after King Charles reportedly asked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate their property at Frogmore Cottage and offered it to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, instead.
Sarah Ferguson ‘doesn’t know’ how King Charles is coping ahead of coronation
Exclusive: Duchess of York’s remarks come amid reports of ‘fraught’ relations between King Charles and Prince Harry
‘No one can break the York family’: Sarah Ferguson on Andrew, Diana and Prince Harry, and her new Mills & Boon whodunit
The Duchess of York talks to Charlotte Cripps about feeling broken, living through her heroines and plastic surgery
Sarah Ferguson on Andrew, Harry and her new Mills & Boon whodunit
The Duchess of York talks to Charlotte Cripps about feeling broken, living through her heroines and plastic surgery
Coronation invitations confirm Camilla to be crowned Queen next month
Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation next month.
The newly-released invitations for the British monarch’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
Full story:
Coronation invitations confirm Camilla to be crowned Queen next month
Camilla has been referred to as Queen Consort since the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles hosts Gareth Southgate and Keir Starmer at first ‘dine and sleep’ of reign
England football manager Gareth Southgate and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were entertained by the King at his first “dine and sleep” evening at Windsor Castle.
Charles, who is almost a month away from his coronation, invited a host of well-known guests to his Berkshire residence for the dinner party on Tuesday.
Buckingham Palace confirmed it was the first “dine and sleep” soiree of the King’s reign.
Charles is following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen, who traditionally hosted such events at Windsor around Easter, with guests given a bed in the famous castle for the night.
Full story:
Artist who painted invitation for King’s coronation ‘sworn to secrecy’
The artist who painted the invitation for King Charles III’s coronation has revealed that he was sworn to secrecy as he made the design.
Andrew Jamieson, 61, didn’t even tell his mother or children that he had been chosen to create the artwork for the reported 2,000 guests who will arrive at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
His design, which was revealed to the public on Tuesday night (4 April), was painted in watercolour and gouache and recalls the coronation emblem, accompanied by illustrations of wildflowers. The artwork will be printed on recycled card with gold foil detailing.
Artist who painted invitation for King Charles III’s coronation ‘sworn to secrecy’
Andrew Jamieson, 61, did not tell his family that he had been selected to create the artwork