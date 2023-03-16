Royal news – latest: Camilla arrives at Cheltenham as Sarah Ferguson speaks out on Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May
Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day
Queen Consort Camilla has arrived at day two of the annual horse racing event Cheltenham Festival.
The 75-year-old, who is an honorary member of the Jockey Club, dressed for the occasion in a wool camel-coloured coat and a hat with a fur trim. It is unconfirmed whether the royal is wearing faux fur.
Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has said that Meghan gives Harry a “love he’s never had before”.
In a new interview for her romance novel, Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.
Meanwhile, a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being supportive of one another from their Netflix docuseries has gone viral on TikTok.
The clip, which shows Meghan Markle hugging Prince Harry after he receives a text message from the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced on the social media platform as questions over their attendance at the King’s coronation continue to swirl.
The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.
King Charles III’s silhouette appears on stamps for the first time – without a crown
The first stamps featuring the King’s silhouette are to go on sale, with the historic floral set a nod to the green-fingered monarch’s love of gardening.
King Charles III’s uncrowned profile, in silver and facing to the right in the top left hand corner, appears on a collection of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation’s favourite flowers.
Unlike Queen Elizabeth II’s famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath.
Camilla meets Nigerian ballet dancer who went viral dancing in streets of Lagos
The Queen Consort has met with a young Nigerian ballet dancer who was the subject of a viral video that led to him being offered a scholarship.
Camilla wished Anthony Madu “good luck” when she visited Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, where he now trains after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting barefoot in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.
Madu’s story will now be made into a Disney documentary titled Madu, directed by Matt Ogens and Kachi Benson.
Prince William speaks about Diana’s influence as he meets homeless people
Prince William has opened up about the influence of Princess Diana’s philanthropic work on his own outlook.
Ahead of Red Nose Day, the Prince of Wales has spent time with Groundswell, a homelessness organisation funded by Comic Relief.
It is understood that the Prince of Wales makes the comments in a one-off film, which will be shown on Friday (March 17) on BBC One and iPlayer.
Speaking in the film, the future King says: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did.
“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it,” The Mirror reports.
Sarah Ferguson claims she was arrested with Princess Diana at bachelorette party
As the Duchess of York has been promoting her new romance novel and revealing untold stories about the royal family in the process.
Speaking onThe Kelly Clarkson Show following the release of the novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, which debuted on 4 March. In the interview, the 63-year-old recalled the time she was allegedly arrested with Princess Diana at Ferguson’s bachelorette party before her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.
She revealed that she was once arrested with Princess Diana during a night out.
The two royals went out to a nightclub dressed as police officers to celebrate the duchess’ upcoming nuptials to the Duke of York. “It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub, of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales,” she recalled about Diana, who was married to Charles, the then-Prince of Wales, at the time.
Meredith Clark has the full story:
‘Meghan gives Harry a love he’s never had before’, says Sarah Ferguson
In a new interview to promote her new romance novel, Sarah Ferguson praised Harry and Meghan’s relationship.
Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.
The Duchess of York said that the Duchess of Sussex “loves him and loves the children” very much, The Telegraph reports.
She said: “I look at how much [Meghan] loves him and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.”
The Duchess of York went on to reveal that she herself moved to America after her divorce and found “support” from the “American people”.
She added: “I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me.”
WATCH: King delivers message at first Commonwealth Day service as monarch
King Charles III issued a call to the family of nations urging them to “strive together” to achieve a “global common good” in his first Commonwealth Day address on Monday (13 March).
He also paid tribute to his “beloved mother”, describing how Commonwealth Day was a moment of pride for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who “dedicated her long and remarkable life” in service to the “Commonwealth family”.
Watch the full video here:
King Charles and William ‘not in attendance’ at Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet’s California christening
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
Camilla meets ballet dancer set to star in Disney documentary
The Queen Consort has wished "good luck" to a young dancer whose dreams of becoming a ballet star went viral and will now be made into a Disney documentary.
Camilla met Anthony Madu when she visited the ballet school which offered him a scholarship after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.
The 13-year-old, from Nigeria, is now in his second year at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, which is celebrating its centenary and has the Queen Consort as its patron.
Camilla visited the school to mark the milestone and meet the schoolboy, who has grown a few inches and now has more of an English accent since his story won the hearts of social media users.
When she asked Anthony if he had always loved dancing, he replied "Yes, since I was five years old.
Camilla replied: "It gets to grips with you, you can't let it go - good luck."
Disney announced in September that it would be making a documentary about the youngster, whose family live on the edge of Nigerian capital Lagos. He had little formal training before arriving in the UK but showed great talent.
Speaking after Camilla's visit, Anthony said of Elmhurst: "My dancing's going well, it's really, really great, and I'm really enjoying it."
He said he is adapting to life in the UK but is struggling a little with the weather.
"It's still quite cold," he said.
Talking about his journey, he added: "I just hope that younger dancers from anywhere around the world... I just hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams and never give up."
PA
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert has said.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
