Liveupdated1682929241

Coronation news – latest: Public asked to swear allegiance to King as Thomas Markle gives interview about Meghan

Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach the coronatioon of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May

Ellie Muir,Maanya Sachdeva,Peony Hirwani
Monday 01 May 2023 09:20

Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN

With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.

Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has given an interview in which he declared he would not be “buried” by her, and claimed they had not spoken in four years.

1682929106

Thomas Markle says he refuses to be ‘buried’ by daughter Meghan

Thomas Markle Sr has said he will not allow his daughter, Meghan Markle, to “bury” him while he is still alive.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, 78, claimed in the Australian news programme 7News Spotlight that his daughter had not called him in four years.

He said that he suffered a debilitating stroke last year and expressed disappointment that she did not reach out.

“If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives of the Sussexes for comment.

Full story:

Thomas Markle says he refuses to be ‘buried’ by daughter Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father claims that Meghan has not called him in four years

Roisin O'Connor1 May 2023 09:18
1682928859

Coronation Concert stage with Windsor Castle backdrop revealed as 20,000 set to attend

The Coronation Concert will feature a Union Flag-shaped stage, first look images show.

The stage will also have a halo-like screen surrounding the roof, which the broadcaster said will “symbolise the Crown protecting the nation”.

Read more:

Coronation Concert stage with Windsor Castle backdrop revealed

Concert will see Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins make appearances virtually

Peony Hirwani1 May 2023 09:14
1682927059

When was the Queen’s coronation?

As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023, many will be remembering the crowning of his late mother 71 years earlier, a defining event in 20th-century British history.

Joanna Whitehead reports.

When was the Queen’s coronation?

Her Majesty was just 27 years-old at her coronation

Peony Hirwani1 May 2023 08:44
1682925259

The curious culinary history of royal coronation food

From coronation chicken to King Charles’s veggie quiche, The Independent’s Ben Parker unpacks how different dishes have shaped the monarchy’s image.

The curious culinary history of royal coronation food

From coronation chicken to King Charles’s veggie quiche, Ben Parker unpacks how different dishes have shaped the monarchy’s image

Peony Hirwani1 May 2023 08:14
1682922869

The Windsors Coronation Special: Exceptionally witty, uproarious send-up of the royals

“The brilliant writers once again render our reigning family into a highly amusing gallery of grotesques,” writes The Independent’s Sean O’Grady.

The Windsors Coronation Special is an exceptionally witty, uproarious send-up: review

The brilliant writers once again render our reigning family into a highly amusing gallery of grotesques

Peony Hirwani1 May 2023 07:34
1682921069

Brian May, Kermit the Frog and Atomic Kitten… together at last!: Nothing is weirder than the royal pop concert

As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty.

‘The Queen wore earplugs’: Royal pop concerts have always been weird

As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty

Peony Hirwani1 May 2023 07:04
1682917200

Everyone we know invited to King Charles’ coronation – from Prince Harry to Princess Charlene of Monaco

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.

Here are all of the royals and celebrities who have confirmed they will be attending the King’s coronation:

Everyone we know who’s been invited to King Charles’s coronation

There will be 2,000 guests at Charles’s coronation on 6 May

Maanya Sachdeva1 May 2023 06:00
1682888400

King Charles’s coronation quiche recipe sparks mixed reaction

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have chosen a quiche as their signature dish for the upcoming coronation, but the decision has received mixed reactions amidst an ongoing egg shortage in the United Kingdom.

Following the announcement, many royal watchers took to social media to share their thoughts about the classic French dish.

Kate Ng reports:

King Charles’s coronation recipe sparks mixed reaction

The royal couple unveiled the recipe for their ‘coronation quiche’ ahead of next month’s celebration

Maanya Sachdeva30 April 2023 22:00
1682884800

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature in King Charles’ Coronation Concert

The unlikely duo of Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh have been announced as the latest acts in King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.

Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, will also appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.

Tom Murray has the full story:

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature in King Charles’ Coronation Concert

‘Mission: Impossible’ star has longstanding relationship with the royal family

Maanya Sachdeva30 April 2023 21:00
1682881200

Charles and Camilla: A timeline of their 50-year relationship, from friendship to marriage

Having first met in 1970, Charles and Camilla were married 17 years ago at Windsor Guildhall in a low-key ceremony.

For most royal fans, the couple’s journey will always be intrinsically linked to the story of Charles and his ex-wife Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales.

Over the years, the public, and other members of the royal family, became more accepting of the match. Yet for decades the couple were pursued by gossip and scandal following Charles’s fraught marriage to Diana.

Here, we detail Charles and Camilla’s complicated love story:

A timeline of King Charles and Camilla’s 50-year relationship

The story of the couple as they begin a new chapter as Britain’s King and Queen Consort

Maanya Sachdeva30 April 2023 20:00

