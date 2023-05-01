Coronation news – latest: Public asked to swear allegiance to King as Thomas Markle gives interview about Meghan
Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach the coronatioon of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May
Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN
With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.
Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.
During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has given an interview in which he declared he would not be “buried” by her, and claimed they had not spoken in four years.
Thomas Markle Sr has said he will not allow his daughter, Meghan Markle, to “bury” him while he is still alive.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father, 78, claimed in the Australian news programme 7News Spotlight that his daughter had not called him in four years.
He said that he suffered a debilitating stroke last year and expressed disappointment that she did not reach out.
“If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said.
The Independent has contacted representatives of the Sussexes for comment.
Coronation Concert stage with Windsor Castle backdrop revealed as 20,000 set to attend
The Coronation Concert will feature a Union Flag-shaped stage, first look images show.
The stage will also have a halo-like screen surrounding the roof, which the broadcaster said will “symbolise the Crown protecting the nation”.
When was the Queen’s coronation?
As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023, many will be remembering the crowning of his late mother 71 years earlier, a defining event in 20th-century British history.
The curious culinary history of royal coronation food
The Windsors Coronation Special: Exceptionally witty, uproarious send-up of the royals
Brian May, Kermit the Frog and Atomic Kitten… together at last!: Nothing is weirder than the royal pop concert
Everyone we know invited to King Charles’ coronation – from Prince Harry to Princess Charlene of Monaco
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.
King Charles’s coronation quiche recipe sparks mixed reaction
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have chosen a quiche as their signature dish for the upcoming coronation, but the decision has received mixed reactions amidst an ongoing egg shortage in the United Kingdom.
Following the announcement, many royal watchers took to social media to share their thoughts about the classic French dish.
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature in King Charles’ Coronation Concert
The unlikely duo of Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh have been announced as the latest acts in King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.
Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, will also appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.
Charles and Camilla: A timeline of their 50-year relationship, from friendship to marriage
Having first met in 1970, Charles and Camilla were married 17 years ago at Windsor Guildhall in a low-key ceremony.
For most royal fans, the couple’s journey will always be intrinsically linked to the story of Charles and his ex-wife Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales.
Over the years, the public, and other members of the royal family, became more accepting of the match. Yet for decades the couple were pursued by gossip and scandal following Charles’s fraught marriage to Diana.
