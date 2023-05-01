✕ Close Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN

With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.

Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has given an interview in which he declared he would not be “buried” by her, and claimed they had not spoken in four years.