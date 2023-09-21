✕ Close Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and other celebrities join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III and Queen Camilla embark on day two of their French state visit after a lavish banquet with 160 guests, including Mick Jagger, the monarch will address the senate today in a historical first.

The royals, who were the guests of honour, were accompanied by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Wednesday evening’s black-tie affair in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron addressed an array of British and French stars, including Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba. The King spoke movingly about his mother's ties to France as he told of the "firm friendship" between the nations at the state banquet in Paris.

The 160 guests dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.

Today, Charles will meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly at the Salle des Conferences where he will deliver his address, making history as the first ever British monarch to address the senate.

Charles and Camilla are then set to meet sports stars and young vulnerable people in Saint-Denis, where France will host the Rugby World Cup before visiting the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral and the Paris flower market.